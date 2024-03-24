One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On March 25, 2024

It's time to cleanse those tarot cards and to read your daily one-card tarot reading by zodiac sign. On March 25, 2024, the Moon leaves Virgo to enter Libra. This is a unique Full Moon because it involves a lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses can create delays, so be patient with yourself, others and people you are getting to know. Here's what's in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Aries, you're a leader. You don't have to change who you are to get someone to love you. You may feel like you need to take the high road in order to gain approval from others, but realistically, you don't have to do that. Be authentic. Let your true colors shine through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Wow, if you are curious about how much you want something, this tarot card indicates you not only want what you are thinking about, but you'll do anything to get it. To say that you're committed to a big goal would be an understatement. Everything about you says that you mean business. You have one goal on your radar, and you're not going to let anything or anyone stop you from attaining pure success.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

When it comes to wisdom, ask and you'll receive. Wisdom is accessible to everyone who is willing to learn about how to be more thoughtful and wise. You can learn about wisdom from reading and listening to the experiences of others, but more importantly, learning to listen to your gut instincts. They never steer you wrong.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Money can give you a false sense of security. It can make you think that you are safe and secure. It's best not to put your full confidence in what you have or how much money you earn. It's better to put your faith in a higher power, yourself and your ability to overcome anything life hands you because you have grit.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Today is going to be a great day, Leo. You will experience a bit of pep in your step because of some good news you receive from a friend or family member. A pleasant surprise is on its way, and you're ready for it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Life has been tough, and you've had to fight for everything you've ever earned. Your grit has gotten you this far, and you've learned to think differently from how you were raised. For you, starting from the bottom is an opportunity. You are self-made and your own person.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

A new hobby is exactly what you need right now. You're ready for a mental challenge, and learning new things is perfect right now. Try to make a few friends who share the same interests. Join a group that supports individuals who enjoy doing this type of work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

It looks like you'll have a decision to make. You may be faced with an uncomfortable conversation and feel like you need to defend yourself. Even if you're not guilty, being on the defensive is never a good feeling. Perhaps the best thing to do right now is not to take a difficult person's mood personally.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

A problem may begin to brew, but this tarot card indicates that you may miss the signs of it as it starts. Your guard may be down, and you may think that a person's distance is no big deal. Take note: If you see something strange happening, pay attention. Don't let problems slide. Act swiftly.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Acceptance is essential to true happiness. You're ready to come to a place where you allow people to be who they are, and they do the same for you. You're free of judgment and that allows you to love people where they are without expecting anything in return.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

What are you hoping to achieve before the end of the month? Setting a goal can help you create a plan of action to ensure you get the desired results. Be clear with what you hope the end result will be. Once you have a system in place for what you can do daily, you are much more likely to hit your goal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

This tarot card is a good sign if you're looking for love. You may find it in a person who seems to have all the traits you want in a mate. You could be tempted to impress this person by pointing out all your beautiful traits. Instead, allow your relationship to develop organically. Get to know each other better slowly over time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.