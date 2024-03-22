The Daily Horoscope For March 23, 2024 — Moon Enters Virgo

We could use a little wake-up call, and with Mars in Pisces on March 23, 2024, we find it easier to see things with clarity. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon will be in Virgo. With all those astrological goodness, there's an opportunity to see things with clarity and focus. Here's how this affects each zodiac sign's horoscope this Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

History may or may not repeat itself, but the truth is it's you who decides what happens in your life, no one else. With Mars in Pisces, it's time to see the spiritual side of things that have happened in your life and to take action. Begin with forgiving yourself, and once you have come to that place of inner peace, you can extend it to others. Best things to do today include exploring creative activities and maybe starting a new project. You can also practice mindfulness by drawing, meditating or spending time near water in nature.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Isn't it amazing how some friends bring out the best in you while others can tap into your worst? The Mars in Pisces transit will revolutionize how you view the essentials of friendship for the next month, and it's an important season in your life. Begin by focusing on your relationship with yourself. You are your best friend, Taurus. Then, when possible, do acts of kindness. Be there for others, and remember that even when people can't do for you now, they may do so later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Hold yourself in high regard. Some may call this arrogance and pridefulness, but when Mars is in Pisces, it's called a high sense of self mixed with a healthy dose of good boundaries. This is a day for you to think big picture. What are your long-term goals? How might you get them if you don't pay attention to the details? How you spend your time today and the rest of the month matters.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What are you most excited about when it comes to learning? The Mars in Pisces transit can instill a great appreciation for learning and for gaining insight into the world and how it works. On days like today, pull out your Libby app on your phone and check out books on personal development, leadership and other topics you are interested in learning more about. Make intellectual growth a priority.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Don't let anything get you down today. If happiness is a choice, you can make it swiftly. With Mars in Pisces, someone's sneaky ways could easily get under your skin. You may find it hard to shake off the feeling that you're not getting a full story and that will bother you. Today, rather than focus on what you don't know, turn toward what you do. You know you can trust your instincts. Your intuition is rarely wrong. So do what you know how to do best. Focus on your own moves and let others figure their own life out too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Committing to something is a big deal. So when Mars is in Pisces over the next month, it's important to choose your commitments wisely. You may feel passionate and excited about a particular topic in the moment. Implement the 24-hour rule before making a firm commitment to someone or something. Instead, reflect on it so you can figure out if this is a must to have on your agenda or if it's better delegated out to another person or expert.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is in the air, and even though you're in the mood for romance, some of you may be guarded and disinterested in connecting on a personal level. The Mars in Pisces transit can be part of your healing journey. You can dig deep into your soul-level pain and work on your internal emotional healing. Foster deeper empathy through understanding in your relationships. You can consider counseling or do something artful that helps you channel your feelings in practical and productive ways.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are such an introspective zodiac sign, so it's no surprise that the Mars in Pisces transit can bring out this side of you. Learn about shadow work and the benefits it can provide you during this season of growth. You can anticipate having a moment where forgiveness is a theme when interacting with others. See how it relates to your spiritual life, too, especially if you consider yourself religious or practice one of the three main world religions during this month's holy week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be open-minded and ready to have some fun! The Mars in Pisces transit can bring out all sorts of wild and crazy emotions that are best expressed through dance, playfulness, art and singing. Go out on a karaoke date with your friends. See where there's a local trivia game that you can participate in at a party. Make time for play and enjoy yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Shhh, your inner voice is speaking, and during Mars in Pisces, you may be more in touch with your intuitive nature than usual. This is a great time to listen to your heat by getting peaceful and quiet. Use this as a season of reflection and aim to have your choices meet the highest standards you often set for yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Group project, anyone? The Mars in Pisces transit will have you investing in things you have never considered. You may be making a solid investment in your health and cannot figure out what you need to do or why. This is a time for asking good, solid questions about what you want in the future — and when.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're motivated and ready to make your dreams come true, and Mars in Pisces is here to help you dig in and find that desire you need. This is a beautiful time for manifesting your dreams and desires. Stil unsure what you want to manifest? Spend time in nature and allow it to help you understand yourself better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.