Horoscope For March 21, 2024 — The Moon Is In Leo

Happy Thursday, zodiac signs. On March 20, 2024, Aries and Leos are the stars of the day. The Moon will be in the fixed sign of Leo, which brings attention to our inner wants and desires.

This is a day for wearing red. If you own a French perfume or signature scent that you love, wear it.

While the Moon is in Leo and the Sun is in Aries, we are ready to be extra and love feeling like the center of attention — and you can! Here's what's in store for each individual zodiac sign based on the daily horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Look beyond social media, Aries. Today, aim to express yourself with full compassion and empathy. With the Moon square Uranus, life can feel unstable for you and others; a little bit of extra love can help.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's the perfect day to check out what's new in Artificial intelligence. Take a course on AI or read whitepapers on its potential impact on your career field. You may find this to be an intriguing topic during the moon in Leo square Uranus. Dig in to see what you can learn.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Focus on health. Create a fun and playful green space in your home where you can relax and veg out. Think minimalism. Aim to have less and feel like you are doing much more because your space has less clutter and gives you feel good vibes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What's dark matter? You may find this topic of interest to you right now. Check out thought leaders on the subject and perhaps you may enjoy subscribing to a podcast that fleshes out what this means and how it applies to you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Master the art of storytelling. Learn a few tricks of the trade to implement the power of story in your relationships and at work. You might be able to weave impactful and powerfully influential change by learning how to frame your messages just right.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What modern advancements related to genetics intrigue you? You can learn about the topic a bit more deeply to gain insight into trends and what's changing in modern medicine. Educate yourself about the potential changes people may experience in healthcare. Aim to know more so that should you need information you have it there already.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's not too late to get into crypto. You may find the topic fascinating but never low-risk enough to get involved. Consider downloading a few of the investment apps to check into it. It can be fun to watch and learn before you decide to make a hefty investment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Should you opt for veganism? Today can be a great day for trying something new with your diet. You can do research on a variety of topics to see which one is best for you long-term.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Are you interested in going back to school or changing careers. Consider speaking with a recruiter to find out about your marketability. Maybe you may find that you have a skill that's quite advantageous and puts you in the lead of a few jobs you'd like to apply for.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be open to communicating your needs today. It's a great day for being open and transparent with friends and family. Strive to be a good listener in return.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Some times you have to let a person be who they are, and not judge their choices. Today is about acceptance and being OK with change.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Find time for yourself, Pisces. Aim to do one thing that makes you happy and gives you a strong sense of fulfillment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.