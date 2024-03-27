3 Zodiac Signs Want To Accomplish Something Big On March 28, 2024

March 28, 2024, brings us the interesting composite transit of Moon trine Saturn opposite Jupiter. There's much that can be achieved on this day, but for some of us, the work it takes to get to that point might be too much for us to handle.

Handle it; we will — no doubt, but two zodiac signs will find that on this day, during this transit, the workload may have us at our tipping point.

While we're working with the great planetary influences, we're also feeling the pressure to accomplish gigantic tasks. With Saturn's mighty energy pressing down on us, we may feel as if this day is a little more than we bargained for.

That's OK; it hasn't stopped us before, but this day may end up teaching us a hard lesson in timing, patience, ability, and pacing—most of all, pacing.

We are go-getters who believe in ourselves, so when we are faced with a challenge that doesn't allow us to breeze through something like being a boss, we tend to feel overwhelmed.

During Moon trine Saturn opposite Jupiter, we see ourselves as 'great,' capable, and sturdy under pressure, and yet, this day, March 28, could really unnerve a few of us if we don't learn to pace ourselves properly.

The three zodiac signs who want to accomplish something big on March 28, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've reached a point in your life where you feel extremely overwhelmed by your work and your home life, and all you need is a break. While you are still very actively involved in everything you've committed yourself to, you know that on this particular day, March 28, during the transit of the Moon trine Saturn opposite Jupiter, you can hardly catch your breath. Hey, it happens to all of us, and it's just now hitting you, Sagittarius.

You've been doing great all along, and you love the idea that you're the right person for the work you've done so well. However, you are starting to feel like a machine that gets no breaks, and this machine of yours is on its last chug. You need to make changes and figure out how you will continue without jeopardizing all that good, hard work you've done previously.

What you can work on to make it better is to take this day out of the anxiety zone and into a workable setting with the idea that nothing you have in mind is impossible. You are surrounded by helpful, caring people who want you to be happy, and what you are asking for, or instead, what you should ask for, is not too much to request.

Know that your health is worth the world and that you can tackle enormous things while still keeping your health intact. This is a good day to figure out your limits and abilities, and don't be shy, Sagittarius — express what's on your mind so that you can be taken seriously.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There is nobody like you, Capricorn, and you like it that way. However, this kind of self-confidence puts you in the mindset for competition, and while you want to think of yourself as a winner, you'll find that on March 28, during Moon trine Saturn opposite Jupiter, it's tough to keep up. That's not because you don't have the stamina or the willpower. It's because you've overbooked yourself, and now you're starting to feel drained of all energy.

With the transit of Moon trine Saturn opposite Jupiter upon you, you'll once again attempt to 'do it all' except on this day, you'll miss something or make a mistake. While the mistake might not be tragic, per se, you are someone who gets mad at yourself for making even the smallest of mistakes, and it will be on this day that you really get on your nerves. You expect so much of yourself that when you disappoint yourself, you feel like it's the end of the world.

To make things right, you can admit, right here and now, that you are only human. While that may sound silly, there's some truth to it, Capricorn, as you tend to take on superhuman tasks that drive you into a state of intensity. Whereas you once loved this kind of thing, you're starting to realize that it's a good idea to let go now and then.

You will always be a person who produces excellence, so know that this is not an everyday requirement. What you do is go beyond the beyond, so know that if you need to take a break, you are the one who needs to approve it. This is your choice alone. Give yourself some downtime. You really deserve it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.