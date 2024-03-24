What Lesson 3 Zodiac Signs Learn About Love On March 25, 2024

If we walk away from this day, March 25, believing that we've learned something great, then we'd be correct, as the Lunar Eclipse in Libra is here to deliver a very important lesson in love.

Three zodiac signs are here to pick up based on that knowledge. What we will come to see is that, due to the 'hidden' nature of the Moon, at this particularly important juncture, we will see what is behind that which is hidden.

What is hidden behind the shadow is love. While this all seems very symbolic and vague, what's going on is that this particular lunation shows us that there's more to it than what the surface presents.

If we're brave enough to dig deeper, we can find something that we've denied ourselves, and that is, of course, love. So, the big reveal of the day is if we've been mad at ourselves or if we started to think we were less than worthy, less than desirable, less than lovable. The truth rises to the surface on this day and shows us that we are worthy of all of it, as it's never left our side.

Love saves the day, and the source of that love comes from within. So, in the end, the phrase, 'perception is everything' rings true, once again. If we perceive our lives as bound for the shadows, like the Moon itself on this day, then we live in the darkness.

But if we gradually move out of that shadow, much like this day's Full Moon, then we come to see ourselves as bright, well-rounded, and loved by all. The love is there. We just have to reveal it. Get the point?

What lesson these 3 zodiac signs will learn about love on March 25, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there's one thing you walk away with on Monday, March 25, it's the idea that love is a part of your life, no matter how you deny its proof. You may get yourself into a funk now and then. You may even push the envelope so that you don't think you 'deserve' love, but you do, Gemini. During the Lunar Eclipse in Libra, you'll see that you have not been forgotten.

It's hard to be a human being, it's true. You have loved and lost and loved again. Each time you come to love and trust another person, you bring the past with you, and it affects the present. What you'll learn on this day, during the Lunar Eclipse in Libra, is that the past only gave you a backbone. The present is for experience. The Now is for love, and you are entitled to all of it if you want it.

Because it's an Eclipse, it makes sense to think that gigantic objects can be obscured, and that's how you see your own life. You feel some obstacle, and the weird thing that has obscured your amazing life is that you know you have the power to rid yourself of it. And that's how the Lunar Eclipse in Libra comes to your rescue on this day, Gemini, because what you get about love on this day is that you, too, are privy to it. This is your birthright.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you learn about love on this day, during the Lunar Eclipse in Libra, is that you're the one who has been standing in your way. While that may be a lot to handle, you're ready to hear it. You want the truth. You want to live your life in peace, and you want your romantic relationships not to fail. You want to win, to be the victor, to rise as a lover who can receive love as well as give it.

This is big for you, Scorpio, as you have fallen into the trap where you acted out your love as physical affection, but when it came to being there for your partners, you didn't know how to react. This day shows you that what you've been in fear of is vulnerability. This shows us the way you avoid conversation and turn right to physical displays of love. March 25 brings the wisdom of the 'complete package deal,' which basically means there's more to life than what goes on in the bedroom.

This is a beautiful lesson for you to learn, Scorpio, as it also takes the pressure off of you. This gives you the chance to be loved for who you are, as you are. And if you happen to be in love with someone right now. If you want that love to last and last, then this lesson brings all the right things. Open your heart and let that lesson work on you. This is the right thing to do, Scorpio, and once you embrace your vulnerability, you will see the world as it is.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The most important lesson you can learn at this point in your life is that you can trust your judgment when it comes to love. You are very open and eager to hear the opinions and ideas that come from friends. Often, you find that their suggestions become your guideposts, and they are not always right. What you've come to see is that while they mean well, they are not YOU. You're the one you need to trust in matters of love and romance.

During the Lunar Eclipse in Libra on Monday, March 25, you'll see that you are grateful for the help and so happy to have friends who care. However, you might want to let them know that you'll be trusting in your own inner guidance from now on. You've come to see that it's OK to follow your heart, even if others don't agree with your path. But then again, it's your path, not theirs.

This day's transit of the Lunar Eclipse in Libra is packed with leveling ideas. If you doubt yourself, Libra's balancing energy will show you that it's OK to doubt yourself, provided you investigate that doubt and find a positive response. Trusting your gut can save your life. That's your biggest and most important lesson on this day, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.