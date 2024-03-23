3 Zodiac Signs Find The Courage To Say How They Really Feel On March 24, 2024

The only way we can know whether something is wrong with our love life is to admit to it. While this might seem obvious, sometimes we hide our feelings from ourselves and let things go a little too easily.

We store frustrations, and we become depressed and sad. We want more from our love lives, yet we haven't found the strength within ourselves to admit that something is wrong with this picture.

On Sunday, we will reach a point where our thoughts take up way too much space in our minds, and we will have to voice what we are feeling to our partners.

Because this day's transit, the Moon opposite Neptune, is so 'mental,' we will understand that we can no longer accept things 'as they are,' even if that was the original goal.

This day gives us the confidence to get out of our minds and into reality.

This is the day we tell our partners that this certain thing or that particular action bothers us and that we wish for them to stop. Perhaps this is all it takes. This could be what spares us from having to break up.

What we feel is 'bad love' may be a misunderstanding, and it will be during Moon opposite Neptune that we find the courage within ourselves to come forth with what bothers us so that we might find peace and harmony within the relationship.

These three zodiac signs will say how they feel on March 24, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you love your partner so much, you've hesitated to tell it like it is about a certain 'thing' they do. You've let it go for so long that if you mention it now, it might seem like it's coming from out of nowhere. As soon as this day begins, you'll know for sure that it's time to 'have the talk.'

You need to understand that you have the confidence to have an honest conversation with your romantic partner and need not fear repercussions. You might find that your partner is receptive to your thoughts and words and that if what you say means enough to you, perhaps they will change their ways. If your partner thinks that you are unhappy, believe in the fact that they will take this very seriously.

While something may not sit well with you right now, you are willing to work with it, but that means you have to participate in the truth-telling needed here. Because the Moon opposite Neptune is a very internal transit, you need to get out of your mind and into the reality of words. Speak up and trust the universe that you needn't worry any longer. Your partner is willing to work with you, as they do not want you to think anything about them is 'bad.'

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On March 24, you might want to clarify something you've kept inside you. It all has to do with your partner and their behavior. You don't want to nag them and turn them off. You don't want to sit back and watch things turn weird simply because you couldn't find 'the right moment' to approach them so that the two of you could talk it out.

You'll come up with an idea that will allow you to voice your opinion and perhaps, hopefully, change things for the better. What you've noticed is that as the relationship grows in time, so does the comfort level. While that sounds like a good thing, it also creates laziness and apathy, and you don't want that to happen. That would be a true negative, and you don't want that to occur.

Moon opposite Neptune gets you out of your head and into the safe space where you and your partner get to hash things out for real. No more overthinking it all until you drive yourself crazy. This day shows you that you can clear things up like adults and go back to living a perfectly happy life as a loving couple. Sure, nobody's perfect, and your partner is just a human being. But you love this person, so it's worth talking to them about what you feel needs a real change.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've noticed that your romantic partner seems distracted recently. While you are curious to know what they are thinking about, you don't have the nerve to ask them as you don't want them to think you're trying to pry. You are someone who respects the idea of privacy, and you'll find that what's going on in your mind can no longer be restricted to just your mind. You have to tell them what you're thinking. What you're thinking is, "What's on your mind? Please tell me."

You may have underestimated your partner on this one, Scorpio, as it seems you've jumped to conclusions, taken for granted that whatever is on their mind must not be a good thing for you. You do not need to fear anything; trust in this.

What's going on is that all your partner needs is a little friendly jolt from you so that they become aware of their distant attitude. All is just fine as it is, and you can't be blamed for being overly worried during Moon opposite Neptune, as this transit is known to ramp up things like 'worry.'

What you might think is 'bad love' is no such thing, Scorpio. Your partner just 'fell asleep' on you, as this happens sometimes in romantic relationships. They don't have as much energy as you do, but their intentions are good, and the love is there. Maybe all they needed was for you to point it out to them. While you don't want to be their 'parent,' you realize that, on occasion, you have to be the one who wakes them up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.