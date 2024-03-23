3 Zodiac Signs May Back Out Of A Committed Relationship On March 24, 2024

Something exciting is happening this Sunday, March 24, and it thrills and terrifies us. This, of course, refers to the idea of committing to another person romantically. We may want this very badly, and now that it's here, it strikes a note of terror inside us simply because it's all 'so real' and we aren't that sure of ourselves, after all.

Still, for these three zodiac signs, the only 'problem' is in wrapping our heads around the idea of commitment. It is what we thought we wanted, but we're starting to feel like we will feel trapped or crushed.

During Sunday's transit, Moon trine Pluto, we will find ourselves examining our options: Is it better to reject this person and stay single, or at least 'not committed,' or should we 'go for it' and get involved ... all the way?

Moon trine Pluto is the influence that has us backing up just for perspective. We haven't said 'no' yet, and we're veering towards 'yes,' but we need a little more time right now. We don't want our partners to get nervous, so we might reassure them that 'it's all going to be OK,' but in all reality, we need a little more time, that's all. Just a little, wee bit, a teensy-weensy bit of time ... please?

Three zodiac signs may back out of a committed relationship on March 24, 2024:

1. Libra

Oh wow. The love you've just found really rings all the bells for you, and that includes the bell that symbolizes just how panicked you are over the idea of commitment. The 'wow' part is that you are madly in love and want to be with this person forever. It's a storybook romance you've got here. You want to play the leading role, but there's the one little thing that puts you off, and it's all about locking in for 'the big one.'

During the transit of the Moon trine Pluto on March 24, you'll' hem and haw' before coming up with your 'final answer' as you feel your romantic partner is totally waiting on your word. Do you honestly have to commit, or can you pretend that something as GRAND as this isn't completely necessary? The truth is that you attach commitment with aging, and you want to be 'young' forever. That could be a problem, Libra.

It's OK, though, as you'll get the hang of it. After all, it's what you want. It's the word 'commitment' that makes you nutty, but the reality of the matter is that you want to be with this person every day, and you want to know they are committed to you. You admire the devotion of this sort, and it makes you feel safe, secure, and well-loved. While you aren't fond of the idea of something being 'this permanent,' you may find that you adapt very easily once 'it's on.'

2. Capricorn

The funny thing about you, Capricorn, is that you've always wanted to settle down and be in a committed relationship. Yet, now that the situation presents itself to you as a possible reality, you may find yourself wanting to back away. It's not that you want to get away from the person you love, but the whole idea of commitment is like a lightning bolt of terror in your body. You don't know if you're ready ... just yet.

The upside is that this is just a temporary fear kicking in and that your true nature will be revealed soon enough, as Moon trine Pluto reminds you that you're about to live out your dream, so you needn't fear too much, as you're in good hands, aka the universe. March 24 brings you the opportunity to step out of that fear and go with it, Capricorn. This is your big chance to be in a thoroughly loyal romantic relationship with the promise of it lasting for the rest of your life.

Might as well join the ranks and admit to yourself that this is what you want. Sure, it's scary, but what isn't? Life is scary, and it's equally as risky, but we can all agree that it's beautiful, precious, and worth living. You have found someone special enough to commit yourself to; don't let that go. These are the rare jewels that we human beings get in a lifetime; don't let your moment zoom you by. You are bigger than your fear.

3. Aquarius

You've sold yourself some story, Aquarius, and over the years, you've really come to believe that being committed to a person romantically is not necessary to be happy with them. You're a free spirit in this regard, that is, until this day, March 24, brings you the transit of Moon trine Pluto, which totally blows your mind and has you 'considering' the idea that maybe it's a good idea to commit, after all.

This day shows you that you are not locked into any particular way of thinking and that when it comes to the love life you're living right now, you might want to entertain the idea of getting seriously involved.

You really have nothing to lose, as this is your life, and life is for the living. So, we might as well take a chance. Why not? You're still the boss of your life, and if that's what you were worried about losing, don't worry. It isn't worth it. You're still you, no matter what defines your love relationship.

So, take that chance, Aquarius. Do something you never thought you would do and leave the restrictions you've given yourself behind. Let the power of the Moon trine Pluto help you see that you, too, can transform your ways and steer yourself toward romantic happiness by committing to another person. Stranger things have happened. Go for it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.