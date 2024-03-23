The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On March 24, 2024

March 24 we'd be best to take advantage of our ability to 'get up and go' because we will definitely be feeling quite energetic and enthusiastic about our love lives and the idea of having somewhere to go.

This is a day of action and involvement. For those of us who are in love or even looking to be in love, we will see how easy it is to work well with others when Venus aligns with Jupiter, as it does this Sunday.

With Jupiter making all things possible and Venus representing all the love and beauty in our hearts, we can safely say this will be a day of sharing, caring, and expressing love.

For three zodiac signs, we may even cross into new territory with our love stories, meaning we might meet someone new or share something new with the one we already have.

Something that brings in the light and gives us hope for more.

We are happy and confident, and we all have love on our minds. This love can be romantic, but it may also be the love of family or friends.

This Sunday brings us a day that makes 'getting together' a pleasant experience, whether it's a first date, lunch with a family member, or a well-planned night on the town. When Venus aligns with Jupiter, the day is beautiful, and the night is even better.

The zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on March 24, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Venus aligns with Jupiter and shows you that if you want things to go well, all you have to do is believe they will. You are fortunate, as the universe is nudging you toward romance. It just so happens that you're in the mood for love. You feel as though going out on a date would suit you well, as you've been working very hard and could use the break.

Because this transit is so 'love-oriented, ' it might show you that you spend too much time working and could use a little time off. This day allows you to leave it all behind and get into the person you are with. This is someone very special to you, and maybe you haven't given them enough loving attention recently. Venus works with Jupiter to ensure you are both content with what you have.

This is an excellent day to remember who you are and to take note that you are not a work machine. There's so much more to you than work, work, work, Aries. The great thing about you is that once you catch a break, you breathe easier and find more love in your heart to share and experience.

This is a beautiful day for you to be with another person and enjoy them as they wish to be with you. Forget the job. Go for the love on this day, March 24.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's a fantastically lucky day for you, Sagittarius, as Venus aligns with Jupiter, which spells love and expansion for you. You are always right there with Jupiter's energy, and when Venus gets involved, as it will this Sunday, March 24, you'll feel powerful and certain about the person you are with romantically. Romance is the word of the day, and you feel you deserve such good luck.

It's nice to back up your feelings with self-belief, and you do feel that it's about time you let go and let love in. You've spent way too much time fretting over this, that, and the other thing, and there's something about Venus aligning with Jupiter that has you wanting to push it all aside. Then, you can make room for love, romance, and the idea of simply being close to another person. This makes you really, really happy on this day.

What's nicest about this day is that you aren't feeling threatened by the idea that it has to end. You flow with the day and all the energy it bestows upon you, and knowing that 'tomorrow is another day,' you'll happily accept that, too. This day leaves you with the knowledge that the person you are with will be there, that this isn't some flash-in-the-pan love affair, and that it is here to stay. Nice. Enjoy the feeling.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You never know what you'll get when it comes to you and your love relationship, but one thing is for sure: you're there for it. You like not knowing, as it makes everything a surprise for you. On March 24, when Venus aligns with Jupiter, you'll feel that this day is what it's all about when it comes to love, spontaneity, and fun. Having fun is at the heart of your romance, and you can expect this day to go very well on that account.

Your partner will surprise you on this day, and you will be seriously stunned by what they bring to the table. Don't worry — it's all good. It's great. It is greater than the last time they pulled one of these surprises on you. This is what you love most about this person; they keep on topping themselves. They are just as into the love affair as you are and like keeping you on your toes.

Because Venus works so well with Jupiter, you'll see some serious hope for the future for the first time, as this kind of energy brings out your foresight. You can know in your heart that the person you are with is trustworthy and loyal, and that's basically all you need. You don't ask for much, Aquarius, but what your partner brings you emotionally on March 24 is nothing short of the world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.