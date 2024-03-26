5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Have Good Luck The Rest Of The Week From Now To March 31

Break the rules, but know why you are breaking them. That's the mysterious energy in the arena of luck. After all, it's your time to seize your destiny. Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs — Pig, Dragon, Ox, Horse, and Dragon — will experience the best luck if they lean into this wisdom. There's something here for the rest of the signs, too!

This week's I Ching hexagram of luck is Thunder over Mountain (#62). It reminds us never to underestimate ourselves or our ability to learn. If you hear the universe beckoning you to follow the path, don't be afraid. Instead, dig deep and find out more about the signs and synchronicities surrounding you.

Do you believe it was a mistake? Or do you think there's no way the cosmic forces have chosen you? Nothing is big or small. It's all about relativity and context. After all, the inventor of the safety pin did the world a ton of good, just like the inventors of computer programming or the discoverers of useful minerals on Earth. Don't sabotage yourself even before you begin.

If you feel called to, sit in silence and meditate on your idea of perfectionism this week.

Why do you stop yourself from trying something? Is its worth only in its market value? Or are you holding yourself back from the pleasure of the journey? Let your soul guide you to what needs to be looked at more closely and what needs to be let go of.

Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest all week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest by March 31:

1. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Divine luck

Pig, destiny is on your side the entire week. Take charge of your life and make big moves. Now's not the time to shrink yourself and let anyone walk all over you. Be a worthy competitor and show them what you've got.

If you struggle with anxiety, incorporate a daily practice of meditation or some mindfulness ritual, preferably in the morning. It will help you engage with your luck better and seize the day!

2. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Written luck

Dragon, your powers of manifestation are really strong this week, especially written manifestation. So pull out a pen and grab some paper. It's time to sit and write what you want. You will channel your luck better if you write everything like a story as if your wishes have already come true. Then, place this paper on an altar or keep it somewhere safe.

You can check back after a few weeks to test the strength of your magic. Don't be surprised if your mind is blown because it will be.

3. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Winner's luck

Ox, your energy this week is really strong in competitions, whether acknowledged or unacknowledged. You will emerge victorious as long as you keep your head straight and don't second-guess yourself. You have luck on your side!

If you feel called to, wear something that brings you luck or offers you protection from envy. It will ensure that you don't waste your luck on protection magic and reduce the strength of your outcomes if such charms are observable to all.

4. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Love & luck

Horse, your love life is super-charged this week. Prepare to have your mind blown and then some. As long as you trust your gut, whether you are engaged in something creative for your significant other or choosing who to go on a date with, you will be fine. Luck will help you choose the best and steer clear of the rest.

You can also wear a rose quartz pendant to boost your luck and self-esteem. Or work with roses to help you understand the power of beauty/attractiveness that also has healthy boundaries.

5. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Intellectual luck

Rooster, your mind is your best friend this week. Let it bring you the best ideas and help you get your dreams to reality. Luck will help you polish everything and make everything the best of the best. This will be extremely evident if you are in a leadership role or make decisions for a lot of people.

Some of you will also experience good luck when you engage with scripting manifestation. It will feel like a second wind under your wings. So get some paper and pen, and start writing!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.