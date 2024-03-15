Horoscopes For March 16, 2024 — Mars In Aquarius

We are ready for change, zodiac signs. Saturday, Mars is in Aquarius, and as the planet of war speaks nicely with the Moon in Gemini, something powerful can change personally and collectively.

We may hear news on peace talks or there can be some discussion about how to make innovative changes involving data, the internet and perhaps global resources.

Since the ruler of Aquarius is in Taurus, this could involve food, oil, cryptocurrency, and the global financial market. These may be themes we will get more insight into after the Quarter Moon arrives on Sunday.

Here is the March 16, 2024 horoscope, during the last few days of the Sun in Pisces season.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Lucky you, Aries. You strike a pot of gold in the area of your friendships. A good friend may call with wonderful news. It could involve money.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can feel like you're in the dark about an important matter this weekend. What may be considered a mystery right now continues to do so. Rather than try to dig and figure out what's going on, let the universe bring the matter into light.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You don't need people in your life who dull your shine. You're meant to be someone who is sunshine and rainbows. You need to be with someone who carries the same level of optimism as you do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to stop dreaming about traveling somewhere and just make things happen. Ask for your time off from work. If you have your own business, schedule a date for when you'll unplug and do all the things you want to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The triggers that cause you to feel like you need healing are tools that help you realize you're ready to do so. Take things in stride, Leo. Should you feel overwhelmed, give yourself a moment of patience and love. You are human, and healing takes time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Especially in love, it can be easy to choose what you wish to see in someone instead of facing harsh truths. It is tough when your heart says yes when your mind knows it is a no. However, be sure to use discernment during this time to save your heart from worse hurt in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Accept yourself as you are. Your softness is not a weakness; it is a strength. It is easy to grow cold in a world that can be bitter and spiteful; it takes a greater force of love to continue to kindle just that: grace.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have this wonderful, innate ability to bounce back from hardships. On this day, you may discover a strength you didn't realize you had. Your courage could be your greatest ally, and it enables you to rise above a challenging situation and pass any test the universe hands you with flying colors.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Yes, even you can be short-sighted, and while that may not seem to be a positive thing, it does provide you with an element of understanding and empathy for others. You may see how each individual in your life has complications and challenges. This realization helps you to put things into perspective and not judge when you might have in the past.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do you enjoy being alone? Being by yourself can be a positive experience when you use your time wisely. You get a chance to become as creative as you'd like to be. And without anyone to command your attention, you have more freedom to do and be what you choose.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's one thing to feel happy, but this day may bring you more joy than you could ever have fathomed. You're extremely happy and over the moon thankful that something you wanted works out. This goodness bleeds into other areas of your life, too. You inspire others to reach for their dreams, and your body gets a big positive endorphin boost.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's important to take a deeper look into the true light of things rather than how they are initially presented. Some things can sound very endearing and sweet sounding, which they might be, but don't be too sure.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.