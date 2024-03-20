Just in case you were feeling as though you needed a major change in your life, you'd be in luck on Thursday, March 21, as the Sun aligns with Pluto.

It is here to show us all that we are no longer tied to the past and that we are free to go where we want to go and do what we want to do.

Yes, it's that easy for three specific zodiac signs who cut ties with their past.

While we'll have to sort out the details of that on our own, we can safely say that for Taurus, Cancer and Aquarius zodiac signs, this Thursday will bring a feeling of true liberation.

On this day, we are letting go of bad habits and our self-doubts. Wow, that's a major occurrence. Yet, when the Sun aligns with Pluto, it's easy-peasy. This transit shines a light on what we need to get rid of and what we need to work on to improve. This is also a transit of major 'home' improvement, which could also imply that the 'home' in this case is the 'mind.'

If we feel 'stuck,' then only we know what that really means. Thursday, we'll see that the prison of our design has just sprung, and we are on the outside now. This is our big chance, zodiac signs.

Let's take advantage of the liberating hand of the Sun, which aligns with Pluto. It shows us that we are not prisoners of our past, self-imposed limitations, or any blockages that hold us back from joy.

3 zodiac signs break free from the past on March 21, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

On Thursday, March 21, the Sun aligns with Pluto. With it comes the feeling that you can no longer stay in one place and need to make a serious move in your life, one that will change everything for the better.

When the Sun aligns with Pluto, you can open your eyes and see what's going on and what needs change. This time, you're ready for it.

One of the things you love best in this life is your power of transformation. You've noticed that when you decide to change, it's a no-brainer: you change. You do what is necessary to create a better life for yourself.

Sometimes, that comes after a raging storm of emotion, but that's OK, too, as nothing is free in this life. The price you pay is nothing compared to the rewards you reap. In your case, you have nothing but positive feelings about where it's all leading.

When the Sun aligns with Pluto on this day, you, Taurus, will begin something new, something you've had in mind for a long time. This could be a new gym course or exercise regime or the pursuit of a fun new hobby.

What you know for sure is that this Thursday, you'll be breaking free of that 'stuck' feeling, and it will feel like you've been given a new lease on life. Nice going, Taurus.

2. Cancer, you can no longer deprive yourself of the freedom you know wants to be recognized.

(June 21 - July 22)

It's a powerful day when the Sun aligns with Pluto. How that translates into your life is that this is Day One of your newest creative effort. No matter what your talent is, it will begin this Thursday. It will feel free and wonderful.

During this transit, you'll experience confidence and direction, which you lack. In the recent past, you were bound to laziness and boredom. The beauty of this day happens when the Sun aligns with Pluto to show you that all things are possible in a free world and that you own nothing to the past. You can now break free and leave that old grudge from the ancient past.

You are the one who will free yourself on this day, Cancer, as you've come to see yourself as the hero in your life story. Oh sure, there are some very, very wonderful people in your world, and they help you immensely; for that, you are grateful. But on this day, you'll be the one who breaks free as you were the one who set those original parameters. What an incredible day you have in store, Cancer.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Oh, Aquarius, how you love a change of direction. Even though you sometimes reject change, when it happens and it's a good thing, you are elated. That's basically what's happening this Thursday.

When the Sun aligns with Pluto in the sky, you can't help but feel that the change is necessary and positive.

This day shows you that you aren't locked into any particular fate, even if you've bemoaned yours in the past, which you more than likely did NOT do. As an Aquarius, you are pretty easygoing. Still, it's not as if you've loved every single moment of every single day. While you try to adapt, you sometimes get 'stuck,' it will be on Thursday, that you realize you don't need to be that way.

Because the Sun aligns with Pluto at the right time in the right place, you'll feel as though the door just opened miraculously. The something on the other side of that door is now beckoning you to cross that threshold. It's freedom calling you Aquarius, and you see it for what it is.

This is what you wanted, and it coincides with the Spring Equinox and all new beginnings. You are a part of it all, Aquarius. You are here and now. Free and full of love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.