3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On March 20, 2024

The Leo Moon is upon us, and for many, that acts as an inspiring agent for change. We believe in ourselves during the Leo Moon. On March 20, as Aries energy builds all around us, we will want to show ourselves that this newly discovered positive energy is something we don't want to keep to ourselves. In fact, this is the perfect day to share the best of ourselves with someone else, someone special.

We've just crossed over the Vernal Equinox, and we are ready to bring on the change. Spring awakens in our hearts and minds. For three zodiac signs, we may feel close to unstoppable when it comes to how we express our love for the person we are in a relationship with.

We know what we're doing because the Leo Moon embodies us with plenty of confidence, and we are on a mission to please. We will make our partners happy on this day, and they will love us for it!

What's noticeable for these three zodiac signs on this day is that we seemingly forget that anything was ever 'wrong,' which, strangely, lets us believe in ourselves and our relationships again. Because 'Spring has sprung,' so too have we in our way.

We want to start afresh, and we no longer wish to dwell in the past. We are lucky in our love lives on this day as we see ourselves firmly established in the 'now,' and as it stands, the 'now' looks pretty sweet.

These three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on March 20, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

March 20 just feels good, and when something feels this good, you can't help but want to indulge in all that's available to you. In your case, you've got a very loving romantic partner who can't think of anything better than to share it all with you, Cancer. Something special is taking place on this day, as the Leo Moon/Vernal Equinox really moves you to your core. You want to see things through the window brightly. There is no darkness in your life.

A great attitude is par for the course as we move into Aries season and hold our heads up high. You want to make big changes in your personal life. You'll be delighted to know that the person you love wishes to not only support you in your efforts but also come along for the ride. It's a great feeling to know that, as a couple, both of you are ready to start afresh and try new things.

This day not only feels lucky, but there's something about the ability to get over certain past pains that feel inevitable. It's as if the door just shut on the shadows of the past. This allows both you and your romantic partner a new look at the life before you. What you see is positive energy and a fresh new start, and that blows your mind as you weren't sure you were 'due' to a fresh new start. And yet, here it is. It's all for you, thanks to the Leo Moon/Vernal Equinox.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It would be hilarious to think that you wouldn't be in your full power during the Leo Moon/Vernal Equinox, as that's just not going to happen. You really feel good on this day, March 20. so much of it has to do with your love life, but it's not only that. Physically, you're in better shape than you've been in for a long time, and this promotes self-confidence. You feel good. Therefore, you long for good times, happy experiences, and life-affirming moments.

And that's how this day plays out for you. You love this Spring energy as you know it led to Summertime when you were born, and all of it feels inspiring and encouraging. Don't be surprised if this is the day something 'big' happens between you and your romantic partner, as guess what? They're feeling it, too. Something sweet is going to happen during the Leo Moon/Vernal Equinox, and you both can feel it. Exciting!

You can't help but want to show your love with warm hugs and smiles of acceptance during the Leo Moon/Vernal Equinox, as you are much more concerned with your partner's happiness than your own. You are the heart of generosity and the spirit of giving, and you may end up buying something ridiculously indulgent as a gift for the one you love most. Laughter and joy abound!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've learned to roll with the punches. What's odd about this day, March 20, is that there are no punches to roll with, so you'll be readjusting your attitude to accept the idea that this day is going to be GREAT. What, no problems to solve? No hassles at work? No disorder to rectify? That's right, Capricorn. During the Leo Moon/Vernal Equinox, you'll be free and clear to place your attention on the person you love without having to worry about whether or not the world will still be here tomorrow.

What will be most interesting is that your romantic partner will be shocked and delighted to see that you have no worries at the forefront of your mind to distract you from THEM. This is a rare occurrence. Though your partner loves and adores you no matter what obsesses or distracts you, they will find this day to be a delightful surprise as all you can do is pay attention to them happily.

So, all the luck in the world falls into your lap on this day, during the Leo Moon/Vernal Equinox, and it all feels good enough to continue. But will you? Ah, therein lies the rub, Capricorn? Days like this one are rare but gorgeous, and you might just decide to continue at this loving pace. Why not? Life is for the living, and you like to live your life in love. You're such a romantic!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.