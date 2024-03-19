5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On March 20, 2024

You have more strength within you than you know. Don't second-guess yourself, and definitely don't let anyone tell you that you can't do something! That's the energy of March 20, 2024. While five zodiac signs — Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Capricorn — will have the best experience under this influence, there's something here for everyone.

First of all, the Moon is in Leo as the cosmic benefactor. So don't be surprised if your inner artist or creative makes an appearance and urges you to take center stage or bask in the spotlight.

Depending on your level of comfort with crowds, you can channel this energy into private projects or public celebrations. Both can bring you accolades, friends, and opportunities if you know how to work with the energies in the manner that works best for you.

Mars in Aquarius adds weight to this message by reminding us that conventional and unconventional are just words at the end of the day. They change meanings depending on who's saying them. So don't get hung up on "standing out from the crowd" or "fitting in." You may find yourself doing the opposite if you travel to different coordinates on Earth. What matters is living true to yourself.

If you feel called to, work with Fire Quartz or Fire Agate now. It will help you find your inner fire without setting the rest of your life ablaze. It's all about focused control! Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for March 20, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 20, 2024:

1. Leo

Leo, you have tremendous power in your grasp. Can you feel it? Take advantage of it and make your dreams come true! If you are a presenter, entertainer, or someone who works on stage or in the public eye, you cannot go wrong. Have faith in yourself and move forward. You are also encouraged to add healthy habits to your daily routine now, even if it's something simple like drinking a healthy smoothie first thing in the morning. Powerful changes await you on this path.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Health drinks

Best time of the day: 8 - 9 pm

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, if you are pregnant or about to deliver your baby, you are the luckiest of them all! Prepare to have the most enlightening experience that will shock you and surprise you in equal measure. (In a good way!) This message applies to those of you who are creatives as well or work in a creative industry. If you feel called to, Wednesday is also an excellent day to learn more about the stars and dive deeper into astrology. Pull up your birth chart and discover what each planet and point means specifically for you. You will be surprised to find out how much there is to know.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios & Leo

Best area to focus on: Studying stars

Best time of the day: 11 am & 10 pm

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the energy urges you to make up your mind about your future. This is especially true for those of you planning to enroll in a university or relocate to a different city. You are currently in an auspicious astrological period for such endeavors. Just remember: choosing the right path will take you to a new stratosphere, while the less-optimal path will have you expend more energy on removing unnecessary obstacles. Do what's right for you. Only you can know what's right and wrong for you.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 am

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, the energy is powerful for those of you with a strong personality and ability to set healthy boundaries. The rest of you may find the energy a little flipped with strong romantic partners showing an interest in you. As long as you trust your mind, you will be able to engage with your cosmic blessings. You are also encouraged to delve deeper into subjects you wish to learn more about. Whether they relate to your profession or not, let your curiosity guide you.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Knowledge/reading

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, they can underestimate you all they want, but you will emerge the ultimate winner. Remember that. You have the full support of the cosmic forces. So do what's right for you and ignore the naysayers who think they know you better than you know yourself. If you feel called to, ground yourself through green activitie like gardening or a walk in a park. It will help you stay rooted and be able to ignore what's unnecessary. You've got this!

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Gardening

Best time of the day: 7 am

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.