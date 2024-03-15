3 Zodiac Signs Are Ready For A Relationship On March 16, 2024

This Saturday, three zodiac signs will feel ready to be in a relationship again. Readiness comes to us during the Waxing Crescent Moon, and while it transits through Gemini, we will feel as though maybe 'our turn' is about to come around.

We are just days before the end of winter, and with spring around the corner, it is an exciting time of the year. We may no longer wish to dabble in insecurity or indecision.

Because we are in a Gemini-Moon transit, we'll have a choice. As this day goes on, we'll see that this choice revolves around love, romance, and relationships.

Are we ready to be in a relationship? Is this worth our time, or are we going too fast, setting ourselves up for disappointment?

What the Waxing Crescent Moon in Gemini shows us is that there's no time like the present for love and that life is, indeed, for the living. We need to get out there and live!

Three zodiac signs will admit to themselves that they are ready for love. Are you? Are you ready to take on real love?

While the questions will be tossed back and forth on this day, three zodiac signs will absolutely find that the only answer will be 'yes.' If life is here to be experienced, denying ourselves real love would be the same as shutting out real experience.

We will brave the outcome, as we see this as both a challenge and something we need to do to find out what this 'real love' is all about.

Three zodiac signs are ready for a relationship on March 16, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because you are someone who really enjoys finding out this about that, you've spent a long time investigating lifestyles, which also means you've had your head in books more than out there in the world.

You are a voracious reader and a nature student of life. You've begun to realize that your life experience doesn't even come close to what you've read in books. You'll see that maybe it's time you 'get out there and live.'

The waxing crescent moon in Gemini is prompting you to act on love. It has you slipping off that fence and over to the other side, where the real experience is taking place. You are no longer content to read about love.

You want first-hand experience of it, and you feel as though you are ready for a real relationship. The great part about how the universe translates your desire is that it delivers what you want at the right time.

So, don't be surprised if your sudden desire to know and have real love is suddenly granted, seemingly out of nowhere. That's how the universe works, Cancer.

You ask, you receive. It's uncanny, and yet it happens all the time as long as the person is 'ready,' and you are now, as of this day, during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Gemini, ready for real love. Congratulations.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If there's one thing you know about yourself, you can put something off for a very long time and convince yourself that that's what you wanted to happen.

While you, like everyone else, like the idea of being in control, you'll find that during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Gemini, you'll want a little more out of your life as you'll see that what you've been putting off for so long is the experience of 'real love.'

Now, you don't know why you've held love at arm's length, nor do you feel happy with it. You do know that you crave the experience, and you are about to change your attitude completely.

You see that this life is short and that if you don't start now, you may never get another chance, so take that nerve of yours and go for it, Virgo. A winner like you shouldn't sit this one out!

Let it happen, and don't stand in its way. Love is indeed unpredictable and strange. It's what makes so much of life on earth worth living, so why not grab yourself a piece of that pie?

This is the day you shake yourself free from the protective 'cloak of invisibility' and show yourself to the world. You are ready to meet your partner, Virgo, so get yourself some! Pronto!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The world has always been a big, beautiful dream for you, Pisces. What's meant by that is from your safe vantage point, you indulge in fantasy, wondering what other people are doing and imagining them to experience the dream that is love.

You see love as something to be experienced. Yet, you'll be held off for far too long simply because you were afraid it wouldn't match up to your fantasy of it.

You'll tip the scales and come to understand that this life is here for you NOW and that NOW is where the love is. Fantasy is always there, and you'll always be able to tap into that space, but romance is something that you don't want to miss out on. So, as the Gemini transit inspires you, you'll seek a partner and find one.

You'll see that if you put your mind to it, you can not only create a happy reality-based environment for yourself, but that real love far exceeds your fantasy, as it makes you come alive and gives you something to look forward to.

This is a big day for you, Pisces, as you finally realize that you are ready to experience the best life has to offer. You are a part of it all now, and trust in this — you'll love it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.