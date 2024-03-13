The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True On March 14, 2024

March 14, 2024 is an extraordinary day indeed for three zodiac signs whose dreams come true, that is, of course, if you've been wanting something to happen and you weren't sure if it ever would happen or not. On Friday we have both Moon conjunct Uranus and Neptune, a rare but powerful 'wish-fulfilling tree' of transit if ever there was one.

Three zodiac signs will be able to see all our efforts and dreams come to fruition on Thursday, mainly because we worked so hard to make it so. Also, because the universe has nudged things into position, and who are we to deny the magical power of the universe? When it happens, it happens, and we are most definitely going to notice.

When we refer to something like 'dreams come true,' we are absolutely talking about good dreams. We have within us the ability to manifest what we want on this particular day.

Because we have the power of the cosmos behind us, we can confidently accept that what we get on this day is what we deserve, what we need, and what will take us to the next level as people. What we've been dreaming of. Lucky!

Zodiac signs whose dreams come true on March 14, 2024:

1. Aries

You aren't someone who expects things to happen without putting sufficient effort behind them, and that's why you are so committed to just about everything you do. Whether it's work-related or has to do with your love life, you are the same, hard-working individual. When family is the topic, you are one hundred percent there for it. If health and well-being are the topics of the day, then you've got no problem focusing all of your attention on whatever needs to be looked at.

In other words, you are a person of great dedication, but this is not blind faith on your part. You expect payback. You may have your altruistic moments, but you are not doing it all for the sake of someone else.

During the Moon's conjunct with Uranus and Neptune on March 14, you will find that 'payback' is here, and guess what? It's brilliant and exactly as you had hoped it would be.

You might as well say that, to some degree, your dreams are coming true. You feel it big time on this day during the interesting transit lineup of the Moon in conjunct with Uranus and Neptune. What may not have seemed possible only a few days ago now shows you that anything is possible, and you, Aries, made it that way. You really are a force of nature, aren't you?

2. Virgo

You've never given up that secret bit of faith that you have in your powers of manifestation. So when something does happen, you smile to yourself and give yourself a private 'pat on the back' for being the person who stuck with their beliefs, all the way to the point where those beliefs turned into real, live examples. What you feel on this day is powerful. March 14 shows you that you have the power within you to make your dreams come true.

With the help of transit, Moon conjunct Uranus, and Neptune, you'll see that it's not only in your mind—although that's where the positive energy starts its journey. Uranus energy has you imagining the impossible, but Neptune's lunation is here to show you that you're on to something. You aren't just a dreamer, Virgo. You're a powerful person who is able to turn a dream into a reality, which is what you'll do on this day.

And so, you may end up chuckling to yourself here and there during this day as you see all of your efforts start to take shape as reality, which will simultaneously give you a real thrill. You've been waiting for this day to come around. Here it is, a full-throttle dream come true. You are there for it all, Virgo, as it's going exactly as planned. Creative visualization works for you like a magic wand.

3. Aquarius

Dreams are things that you see as meant to come true, and you've never felt any other way. So, when a dream comes true for you, as it will on this day, March 14, 2024, you'll happily accept it as your fate, knowing that you were part of the energy flow that made it all happen. Still, you are just as shocked by it all, and you still feel as much gratitude to the universe for simply making this dream come true.

Your dream is a dream of love, and it's starting to look like a reality of love. During this day's transit of the Moon conjunct Uranus and Neptune, you'll see that there really isn't anything you can't do when it comes to impossible dreams. You have shown the people in your life that, when you're involved, there are no such things as 'impossible.' You will wow a few friends on this day with your ability to make the impossible very possible.

In this way, with the help of Moon conjunct Uranus and Neptune, you can create magic, something from nothing. You are able to attract love into your life in such a way that there is no doubt. After all, you didn't dream of having a doubtful love life. You dreamed of a beautiful relationship that is based on truth and respect. As of this day, it looks like that's exactly what you're about to get, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.