Horoscope For March 14, 2024 — The Moon Enters Gemini

What do you want to know? The Moon provides supportive energy for all zodiac signs as it moves from Taurus to Gemini this Thursday. Here's what this means for your friendships and business partnerships, per astrology on March 14, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Who has been on your mind lately? The Moon enters Gemini, activating your solar house of communication. Today is a great day for practicing your active listening skills. Reach out to an old friend you've not spoken to in awhile. If you're a crime show watcher, you might enjoy learning about body language and what are telltale signs to a person lying

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What are you dreaming of? The Moon enters Gemini, activating your solar house of money. You don't have to wait for a radical thing to happen to you, especially in the financial realm. You can practice good saving habits or start investing in other ways. Your desired lifestyle calls for you, and it's time to pursue what will make you happy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What is your life's purpose? The Moon enters your sign, Gemini, activating your solar house of personal identity. This is a beautiful day to put aside extra time for you. Cultivate your individuality and honor what makes you unique. If you are ready for a style change or want to work on personal branding, spend the next few days researching the topic and begin working on it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is there someone who often gets under your skin? The Moon enters Gemini, activating your solar house of hidden enemies. You may have a particular individual who gives you a sense of ick or that causes you to feel like you would just rather not associate too closely. This is the prime time for setting boundaries. You can learn to listen to your gut instincts and not override them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to get social, Leo. The Moon enters Gemini, activating your solar house of friends. What better time to tell your friends how you value them? How do you wish you could show up more for your friends? You're ready to think about your participation in social activities. Rather than wait for others to initiate, you're ready to take the first step.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Branch out, Virgo. Think outside of the box when it comes to developing your career. The Moon enters Gemini, activating your solar house of social status, and this can be a wonderful time to meet someone who can teach you things that you didn't know you needed. You can learn a lot from your mate, but one thing you'll also learn to value is your freedom.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're a natural learner. You're like a sponge when it comes to absorbing knowledge all around you. This is part of why the Moon entering Gemini encourages you to consider problems within education. You might decide to get involved a little more by attending meetings and sharing your opinion every once in a while.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Shhh. It's OK to have some secrets. The Moon enters Gemini, activating your solar house of secrets. This is a time for exercising discretion when it comes to sharing what you do, with whom and when. Not everything you do has to be put on display or come to the light.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Decide what you want, Sagittarius. You can be whoever you desire, but you need to be yourself at work. The Moon enters Gemini, activating your solar house of commitment, making it easy to feel married to your job. You might become so busy that you don't have enough time for self-care. Or you can take a break today and plan your time so that you can do all the things you want within a time frame that works for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Think about the future. The Moon enters Gemini, activating your solar house of routines and habits. The habits you have now aren't just habit-forming; they define so much about what isn't spoken and what is. You may find that you're able to make a few important changes so you are able to exercise a little bit each day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Have fun, Aquarius. The Moon enters Gemini, activating your solar house of creativity. Make time for play. Be artistic. Enjoy coloring with crayons or painting in an adult coloring book. You deserve to have that test.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're feeling good, Pisces. The Moon enters Gemini, activating your solar house of home and family. This is a great day for enjoying the simple things in life. For going out and driving around with music on. For holding hands and requesting nothing but to be believed when you believe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.