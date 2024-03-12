5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On March 13, 2024

Truths will come to light, and hidden strengths will be revealed. That's the energy of Wednesday, March 13, 2024 for five specific zodiac signs. Some of it is the residual impact of the supermoon we had on March 10 (the new moon was at the Earth's perigee), but the rest is because of more current energies.

Of course, five zodiac signs — Taurus, Aries, Cancer, Gemini and Leo — will have the best horoscopes under this influence. That doesn't mean the rest of the signs have been forgotten.

Firstly, the Moon in Taurus is our primary astrological benefactor. So be prepared to have your wishes of the past come to life now. Your manifestation powers will also be strong, especially if you want to take your finances to the next level or become an icon in the physical world in some way. Most people will benefit from working with Rutilated Quartz at this time as it can empower one's soul.

Jupiter in Taurus harmonizing with the Sun in Pisces also adds weight to this message by reminding us that every action begins with a dream. So don't let anyone knock down yours. They are the start of your grand journey. After all, how can you ever achieve anything if you can't even visualize/recognize what you wish to achieve?

If you feel called to, create a "Dream Book," which is partly an artistic journal for your hopes and dreams and a vision board. Then, let your creative side build this book however you please, whether using scrapbooking techniques, watercolors, poems, prints, or more. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes this Wednesday.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 13, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Working with the Earth

Best time of the day: 3 am & 5 pm

Changing is coming towards you, Taurus. Are you ready to step into a new phase of life? You are encouraged to trust your intuition at this time and make plans accordingly. Some of you will reach the next level because of this, and others will discover truths within your soul.

You are also encouraged to work with the Earth, whether through gardening, walking barefoot, meditating outside on the earthly ground, or something else. Green witches will thrive, and so will everything green.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Sleep

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am/pm

Aries, some of you will have weird food cravings. Others will feel like doing something they have not done for ages, like playing an old video game, re-reading an old favorite, or visiting your favorite place in town. Don't hold yourself back. Intriguing experiences await!

You are also encouraged to get good rest and sleep. Your soul yearns for that comfort and kindness, especially if you have been tottering on the verge of burnout. So light some scented candles, create a moody ambiance, and let your mind relax and be at ease.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 am

Cancer, it may not be Friday the 13th, but a lot of endings will be happening now. For you, it's the end of a bad habit that always makes you prioritize others even when you are doing poorly yourself. Now's the time to make a pledge to yourself and stand strong. Your boundaries must be respected.

You are also encouraged to do exactly as you please without thinking about anyone else. If you have children at home, ask a friend, sibling, or babysitter to help you out. Then, affirm to yourself that your needs matter just like everyone else's.

4. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Silent tears

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Gemini, you walked away from something in the recent past. You are urged to hold strong to that decision and not turn back now. Someone will try to test your resolve. Don't give in to their siren call or lures. The tables will turn on you if you don't trust your intuition.

You are also encouraged to give voice to your inner child and unheard younger self. If that makes you cry, cry. Don't hold back. This blessing is all about the unburdening.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Engaging with friends

Best time of the day: 8 am

Leo, trust your counsel, no matter what. Even if someone tries to make you feel small because of your financial background, skin color, age, or something else, don't let them convince you against your better judgment. If they resort to calling you selfish afterward, you should know you did right by not giving in.

Additionally, spend time with your best mates. That's a gift that keeps on giving when nurtured well. Besides, it's always fun to gab with them!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.