How The Void Of Course Moon Affects Horoscopes On March 8, 2024

We gain a lesson in sweet patience on March 8, 2024. The Moon will be completing its transit through Aquarius to enter Pisces just in time for us to have a sweet escape this evening. For six hours, we have what's called a void of course Moon ... meaning the Moon is silent, creating a lull in our day. Place a hold on making big purchases or major decisions (if you can).

The Moon won't communicate with any planet before entering Pisces on Friday during the afternoon hours, so we have the potential to lack groundedness in our emotions. Some astrologers warn that this is when we can make mistakes or actions may be futile — and unfruitful. If you need permission to let go and allow the universe to take over, this is the time to test how that feels for you.

If you are worried or have some major concerns that seem unclear, let those cares go for now. Clarity returns this weekend after February 10. Right now, ask yourself if what needs to be done is urgent or if you can allow yourself room to mentally and emotionally process. Rest and relax your busy mind this afternoon, and enjoy a long nap or some cuddle time with a pet on the sofa.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, March 08, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Time and place for everything, Aries. You are a GOAL-getter; you rush for the brass ring when you want something. Your competitive nature is how you got to where you are now. But — there are moments when you need to sit back and allow life to happen independently. Use this day to celebrate and make room for gratitude and reflection. You don't have to make major life-changing decisions this afternoon. Seek different perspectives and fresh insights instead.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Take a breather, Taurus. There's a window of time this afternoon where the Moon travels from Aquarius to Pisces inviting you to rest and relax. If you have a project you need to work on, rather than double down and ramp up on the hands-on side of things, use this day for reflection. It's good to work out the thought process and the action steps you need to do before you get to work. Today, it's time to plan.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You work hard, so you want to be compensated. So, should you ask for a raise? Of course! Should you do so during a void, of course, Moon? Maybe not. The Moon will be uncommunicative with other planets from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you can hold off on sending that email or having a meeting, it might be better to wait for earlier or later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A last-minute trip or meeting can be tempting, but don't call out sick if you're not or rush out the door unplanned unless you've got all your ducks in a row. If you've got everything dialed in, why not? Windows where there's a void, of course, Moon can be nonproductive at work. So, why not have fun and play?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Write this down: "Don't spend too much time searching things that are unstable markets right now." While it can be tempting to buy, buy, buy the next big dip in crypto or stocks or to dump your large share of currency when it goes up this afternoon, it may be a riskier time. You might regret your choice later. So whatever you do, do it with sound advice and good reasons. Gut instincts can be a bit off during a void of course moon. Just saying!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If you're dating or starting to do a business venture, being 'official' can be so important to you. You may want to seal the deal and jump into an agreement quickly. You don't want to miss out, but this afternoon comes with a little bit of a warning, be sure that you want this and that it's also what you need. Every partnership, no matter how nice it seems on the surface has a few things that need to be clarified. Be sure to ask your most important questions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Are you planning to start a new fitness plan this week? Have that extra slice of cake. You get a little pass this afternoon (if you want it) when starting your fitness goals. This time of the week is best for getting medical permission to start a new fitness program. You might want to schedule blood work or your annual physical instead.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Romance and creativity are all good things, but sometimes, it's better to remain hyper-diligent on tasks you have at hand to avoid escapism. You don't want to let your schedule run away from you. So, during the afternoon, you can have a very productive day getting things that you need to be done. Start something enjoyable after the end of the work day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

As tempting as it can be, move furniture or reorganize a room later. If you're working on home renovations, what you like now may be something you decide to change your mind about later. Allow yourself to use the 24-hour rule during today's void of course Moon. You'll be glad you didn't make a rushed decision. A little time to process choices can be a huge help.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A little extra caution when it comes to sending emails is wise. While we are not in Mercury retrograde, there is a void of course Moon taking place this afternoon, which means some things can go a bit haywire if you rush to hit send. A little due diligence can go a long way, so why not take the time to be extra cautious?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money does not grow on trees, so when you are in the middle of the void of course Moon transit this afternoon, be frugal. Remember that a penny saved is a penny earned, so why make an impulse purchase online that you think will make you happy but at the moment you sense will be impractical for your life long-term.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.