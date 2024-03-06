Accurate Horoscope For March 7, 2024

Are you ready to try something new? The Moon will be in the sign of Aquarius on March 7, and with a little tension from Jupiter we may feel pushed to do something different than the usual. Since Aquarius encourages doing things related to the internet, this could be 'the day' when you sign up for an online course or create your own website. To find out more, here's what's in store for your zodiac sign's horoscope on Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, March 07, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Where are you investing your time, Aries? Today's Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your friendships, and as much as you may be interested in building new relationships, you could need to hit the hold button. The Moon is in a tight spot with Jupiter, revealing delayed opportunities and growth. Conclusion: for now, focus on your needs and get a few personal things under control.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're working at a high level right now, but with all your motivation and drive, you may still feel restricted on a personal level. If you feel stuck in a rut, don't point the finger at yourself this time. You can safely blame it on the Moon square Jupiter in your sign. Good news: this too shall pass.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can learn, ponder, reconsider a variety of things, but there does come a point in time when you need to take action on what you realize. The ending of a situation is here and the way to get out of it is to do what you need to do instead of philosophizing. This can be a big step for you, but the hardest part of a journey, at least for today, is Day 1.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Should you divulge a secret? Most of the time, telling a friend what you're thinking seems harmless. However, today comes with a little warning and perhaps some gray areas. The Moon and Jupiter's square indicates that wisdom is needed. It may be best to keep something you want to say to yourself for a bit longer—exercise caution.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Family first. Work calls, but a few things at home may require your attention. You can find a way to get what you need to be done at the office via remote work. If you have the flexibility to do so, ask for flexibility. Solutions can be found through technology; consider Zoom, video chatting or Facetiming when possible.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Focus on good health. Today's Moon and Jupiter encourage you to do the little things that help you to remain fit mentally and physically. Schedule your annual visit. Make wellness a priority item for you and those you love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A shortcut to help you save time can be found, but you may need to look for it. There's an app for that. You may be able to find a creative solution that saves you time and money via the App store on your phone or computer. Rather than hold on to outdated methods, see if there's a way to streamline something you do manually.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It will take some work for everyone to get along, Scorpio. Partnering or forming a business alliance will require a little patience and determination on your part. Whenever strong personalities and brilliant creatives get together, there can be magic and friction in a room. You're creating! Be patient with the process.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're a big thinker, and with great thoughts, you need rest, time to relax and enjoy the simpler part of life, too. Today can be a wonderful gift if you strike the right balance between thoughtful contemplation and silliness. Consider ending a busy day at work with comedy or watching a show that makes you belly laugh.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It can be fun buying and selling crypto or purchasing items online that you believe will hold or increase in value. However, today's Moon square Jupiter indicates a need for caution when it comes to online activities. If you don't have 2-step authentication set up for purchases, consider setting it up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Know yourself is some of the best advice to follow today. You may have well-intended friends or family who would like you to change. However, you might not see a situation in the same light. You can take good advice from someone and apply it where you see fit, but there's also something to be said for respectfully declining someone's guidance.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's OK to delete photos on your phone from old memories you had in the past. You can create a secret album if you're not ready to ban all visuals from sight yet. The first step in full closure is to give yourself permission to cut ties entirely.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.