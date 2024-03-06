Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For March 7, 2024

On March 7, 2024 we explore what the tarot horoscope predicts for each zodiac sign will be based on the Sun, Moon, stars. You can find a one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign from Aries through Pisces.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Strength

Today requires a bit more courage from you, Aries. You may feel pushed beyond your human limitations, but don't shrink back to avoid the call. You've got broad shoulders and a lot of grit to get through the situation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

You need to pull back a little bit. You need to know a few things, but you can't hear the voice of the universe without quietly surrendering a small portion of your day to listen with intent.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Good things happen to those who wait. A part of you is acting impatiently, and it's because you're so excited to see what can happen in your life. Be strategic and don't rush forward without a goal in mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Tower

One word is taken out of context, and everyone starts to misunderstand the intention behind your words. Being misunderstood can be isolating, so when you sense others are withdrawing, try to take the initiative and talk things through.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

You've got a few options. You might want to take a new job but fear jumping into something without a gameplan. Time is of the essence.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Devil

It's tempting to pretend you don't care to assert your independence and lack of needing others. But for today, push aside the ego to let someone know you really do treasure their place in your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

It's a big decision. You have to really want what you're after if you're going to dedicate so much time and energy to this project. Carefully weigh your options to see if this will be worth it now and in the long run.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Only you can save yourself. You hold within your heart the magic key to open the door to freedom and safety.

You can get advice and help from others, but at the end of the day, it will be YOU who makes the final decision about your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Being frugal and reserved isn't necessarily a bad thing. You tend to lean toward the innovative and modern side of life, but today you may find yourself acting conservatively — much to your own surprise.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Fool

This is a big change, one you don't take lightly. But you've decided things won't ever be the same again, so no regrets, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Nothing stings like the pain of betrayal. Each time a person tries to hide the truth from you, you become more savvy and astute to their antics.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Death

The closure you experience right now is painful but necessary. For now, there are tears to cry, but soon you'll feel the joy of a new beginning. You'll be so glad when you look back on this moment in the near future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.