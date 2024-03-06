How Mercury Affects The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 7

Let's talk about it. Communication is such an important part of all relationships. We may have experienced misunderstandings at the start of the year while this planet was in Pisces. But now we have two months to sort things out. Mercury in Aries brings better chances for closure, honesty and discussion this Thursday. Here's how this planet may affect your love horoscope on March 7, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 07, 2024:

Aries

You can bridge the distance, Aries. Communication problems are common in relationships, and you may be dealing with a few misunderstandings in yours. Right now, with the help of Mercury in your sign, consider what you can work on personally to strengthen the delivery of your message and also how to listen to your partner better.

Taurus

Trust issues. Everyone has them to a varying degree, but when Mercury is in Aries, you can work through yours with a friend. Talk about your worries. Let someone be a sounding board. Permit yourself to dive into the reasons why you feel a certain way and then be willing to walk through the healing process.

Gemini

You can learn more about money management. During Mercury in Aries, make learning about finances less threatening and more fun. Invite your significant other to study money management via an app, podcast, or a class together. Explore options and learn how your money style can be strengthened. It's always good to approach life's problems as a team to solve them.

Cancer

Get reconnected. Imbalances in your intimacy wants and needs can leave you both feeling like there's a serious, albeit unsolvable, problem. You may find talking things over escalates anxiety. Consider being more open and transparent without pressure on either partner. Allow and encourage mutual vulnerability.

Leo

Fight fair. With Mercury in Aries, a little power control can arise. It's important to be honest with how you feel and what you need in love. You may find that you're stuck or unable to work on a problem at the moment. Allow grace during this time and give yourself permission to create a safe space and timeframe for personal reflection.

Virgo

What are your expectations in love, Virgo? While Mercury continues in Aries, share your desires, wants, and deepest intimate needs with your partner. Today's perfect for exploring areas where you both share common goals and dreams but are also willing to talk more openly where there are differences. You can find a middle point and work on it with time.

Libra

You may want to work on creating more quality time with your partner during Mercury in Aries. This month and April are building moments for love. This is your time to go for walks and chat over the phone via text or in person. Open up and learn more about your significant other. Experience the joys of love mentally and emotionally when you can.

Scorpio

Mercury in Aries can help you learn a lot about your relationship. It helps you explore the areas that make you feel well but also lead to anxiety. Are there cultural differences you're experiencing in love?

Is there a way you were both brought up that causes challenges or leads to misunderstandings? This can be an exciting period of growth. Use your experiences to dive in more deeply and get to know one another better.

Sagittarius

Find joy in the little things. It can be tempting to glean your identity from what you do at work instead of who you are when you're alone or with your mate. Pay attention to cues where boundaries are crossed. If you spend too much time focusing on work alone, you may miss out on a wonderfully romantic month for your sign. Balance!

Capricorn

There's always room for improvement, Capricorn. You can feel like the most confident person in the room, but sometimes even you can feel a little insecure when it comes to love. During the Mercury in Aries transit, consider your emotions. Pay close attention to how you feel, what you experience, and whether or not any negative emotions are about your current relationships or past experiences.

Aquarius

Talk about things. You may find it easier to open up about past hurts and experiences during Mercury in Aries today. Little things may feel bigger to you, but when you share them with your mate, you heal and grow more comfortable in your love. This day can heighten trust and give you a chance to see how wonderful transparency can be when you're with a supportive partner.

Pisces

Money can't buy you love, Pisces, but it can help you do things that you enjoy, and that's a wonderful thing. During today's Mercury in Aries, make a fun bucket list of adventures you'd like to complete in 2024.

You might enjoy traveling across the country or taking a train ride. You might want to attend a dance course with your mate or watch a meteor shower in the summer. Be specific, then discuss what's doable and when.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.