5 Zodiac Signs With Good Horoscopes On March 9, 2024

The times are changing, and they are changing fast. Are you ready to ride the wave? The Saturday's energy urges you to be adaptable and quick on your feet. After all, what made sense ten years ago may not make sense anymore. We have electric cars now!

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Leo, Pisces, Aries, Capricorn, and Scorpio. But there's something here for the rest of the signs, too!

First of all, we have a major astrological transit happening — Mercury will enter Aries on March 9. So be prepared for some cosmic vertigo because you will suddenly feel the rush to make things happen even though Pisces Season is still underway and full of nebulous dreams.

Mercury in harmony with Pluto in Aquarius adds weight to this message by reminding us that the word "contrary" can be positive or negative depending on the context of the situation. So make up your mind and judge for yourself.

What do you think the world needs more of? And less of? It's time to open conversations and debates.

Also, tomorrow is a new moon day. So, if you haven't planned a manifestation ritual, what are you waiting for? Gather your supplies now so you can charge up your wishes with potent moon magic!

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 9, 2024.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 10 am

Leo, you have the power to multiply your fortune at this time. So make sure you don't waste this massive gift from the cosmos! Self-confidence and faith in your abilities will see you through to the other side. So go out there and hustle! You've got this.

You are also encouraged to make some time for dancing tonight. Let your body be easy, and your spirit flow as you move. Bonus points if you have a partner to tango with!

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Silent reflection

Best time of the day: 2 am

Pisces, a partnership is always a two-way street. You are urged to remember that because your cosmic gifts depend on you setting healthy boundaries, saying no when you need to, asking for help when you need to, and making sure one person isn't being manipulated into being the beast of burden while the other makes excuses. So make yourself heard! You have the cosmic forces on your side.

You are also encouraged to make time for silent reflection sometimes. It will help you unravel certain conundrums and know what to do next. Your intuitive powers are heightened at this time, so you will know if you give yourself space to tune into that part of yourself.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Heirs and heirlooms

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Aries, there might be a lot of distractions around you, and a lot of claims on your time from your friends or family. You are urged to turn away from it all and focus on yourself and your solitary priorities today. Your cosmic blessings lie on this path, especially if you are creative and have a project to finish.

Interestingly, the subject of heirs and heirlooms is also being highlighted here. So, if you feel called to, think about this subject and how it relates to your life. An inheritance isn't always tangible. So that's something to think about.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Mundane work

Best time of the day: 5 am

Capricorn, be generous, and express your gratitude for all that's good in your life by celebrating with your loved ones and friends. You don't have to say anything out loud if that makes you uncomfortable but definitely don't hold back on expressing your joy and being generous. A good tip to the server included.

Weirdly enough, you are also encouraged not to try to make a day of reckonings. Instead, focus on the mundane tasks on your to-do list and then save time later for the celebration.

5. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Socialization

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Scorpio, the cosmic forces are backing you up at this time. Don't forget that even if you have a formidable opponent trying to take you down! They don't know who is in your corner. But even more than that, they don't know what you are made of.

You are also urged to socialize and not go hermit at this time. Don't let the wrong people convince you that there are no right people in the world. You only have to step out of your comfort zone to find them. Maybe start with a book club?

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.