3 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance Starting On March 6, 2024

Now, that's a happy thought: experiencing abundance. Ah, isn't that just 'Creative Visualization' 101? Yet, certain things just don't go out of style. The idea of creating abundance for ourselves, be it in money, love, radiant health, or security, has always been at the top of our wish list.

If we believe in creative thought, then abundance is always one of the keywords when it comes to where we put the power of our minds.

For three zodiac signs, the Law of Attraction is our main superpower on Wednesday. The transits of the Moon harmonizing with Mercury and Neptune will enforce universal law. What we get when we open to the powers that come off these transits is the ability to see that, yes, indeed, our minds are the sources of great power.

Not only that, we have within those minds the ability to create the abundant world of splendor we wish to manifest as reality.

On this day, these three zodiac signs will prove that it's all within our grasp. If we wish for realistic results, then we can create realistic results. If we steer our minds towards the positive and stay on point when it comes to those intentions, we will see that we get what we ask for on this day. Never doubt the power of the mind. These three zodiac signs most certainly have an idea of the power they wield, simply concentrating on positivity and abundance.

Three zodiac signs will experience abundance starting on March 6, 2024:

1. Aries

When it comes to summoning the power of the universe, leave it to you, Aries. You were born a superpower in terms of creating positive energy. When you decide to focus that energy, as you will during the spectacular transit of the Moon harmonizing with Mercury and Neptune, stand out of the way as abundance is your birthright — and manifestation is a superpower.

This day shows you that whatever you put your mind to can be made real, and this is no joke, Aries. While you know yourself to be someone who can, in the real world, 'get things done,' you can also use the power of your mind to nudge things along to a degree.

If this day has you believing that you are due some financial reward, then believe it with all your might, as this is the day it all windfalls down upon you.

You are already used to creating loving environments. Everyone who comes into your inner circle feels safe, protected, and well-loved by you. Still, when it comes to your other desires, such as having enough money to do more than just survive, you can count on this day, when the Moon harmonizes with Mercury and Neptune, for results that far exceed your greatest wishes.

2. Scorpio

You will experience abundance on this day during the transit of the Moon harmonizing with Mercury and Neptune. That is because, whether you knew it or not, you worked very hard to receive what's coming to you on this day, and that's why it will feel all the more rewarding. You are humble and accepting on this day, as you really didn't see this degree of abundance coming your way. Lucky you, Scorpio!

What's happening is that you've done such good work, and you've thrown yourself so deeply into it all that you've lost track of time. You have given yourself such an immersed experience at work that you forgot that there was a purpose to such intense work, and that purpose was to make a living. You love your job so much that you hardly even notice that it's work. You are someone who enjoys what they do so much that you feel stunned when you're paid for it.

And, during Moon harmonizing with Mercury and Neptune, you'll think about why you are suddenly ... so rich. Yes, rich, Scorpio. While 'rich' is something that only you can define in terms of numbers, what you feel on this day is that you are so lucky to have the job you have and that you feel humbled and grateful to be the recipient of such a bountiful abundance. It feels nice, doesn't it, Scorpio?

3. Sagittarius

What this day teaches you, Sagittarius, is that it's never too late to start a dream or to reap the benefits of positive thinking. You may have gotten yourself into a funk, believing that the great things in life are not always available to you. Still, with the 'mental' transit of Moon harmonizing with Mercury and Neptune, you'll find that all of that is an attitude. What this day reminds you of is that you've always had the power to create, manifest, and draw to you the abundance that is available to anyone.

This day shows you that you are just as capable as you once believed yourself to be and that if you took a break and let your confidence subside a bit, well, baby, it's back. It's doing its thing, and its thing is called 'the manifestation of abundance' in love, money, good health, and open-hearted friendships. You are in it now, and while it may have taken you a while to realize that you, too, have this 'superpower,' you're not about to forget it ever again.

You are going through the transformation of your life. While every day shows you more progress, it's on this day, during this particular transit when the Moon harmonizes with Mercury and Neptune, that really shows you that if you put your mind to it, it's yours for the asking. It's time to reclaim your powers, Sagittarius. Let it flow. The abundance that you'll experience on this day is just the beginning. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.