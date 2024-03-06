3 Zodiac Signs Learn To Accept Their Partners On March 7, 2024

The idea of accepting one's partner 'as is' seems like a no-brainer. Yet, do we always accept our partners for who they are, or do we have a secret, possibly unconscious desire to change them on some level?

It's almost certainly a typical human response to want to bring out the best in someone we love.

As we also know, sometimes that person doesn't want to be 'made better' as they happen to enjoy themselves exactly as they are.

On March 7, 2024, with the help of the Sun opposite Lilith and Moon square Jupiter, we might learn that it's OK for our partners to stick to what they've been doing all along.

We may find it within ourselves to simply sit back and accept them rather than try to mold them into someone we'd prefer. This is when we can ask ourselves if we can be happy with this acceptance. Are we?

That's how the power of a Sun opposite Lilith and Moon square Jupiter shows us that we have a space in our hearts for this kind of acceptance and love.

While all love comes with some kind of condition, three zodiac signs will teach us how good it is to provide space for our partners to simply 'be themselves,' knowing that we'll come to love them as they are, no matter what.

Three zodiac signs learn to accept their partners on March 7, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This day is very important for you, Gemini. You see that the person you love does not need 'saving,' nor do they need you to show them the way. They do love you, and their respect for your opinion is amazing and honest. They have also told you before that they would prefer it if you wouldn't try too hard to change them, as they happen to like themselves as they are.

Hearing this from them, with your ears, as you might on this day, shows you that perhaps you have pushed it a little too hard. This will have you examining your motives. Perhaps your desire for this person to change is your way of gaining control. In knowing this, you may start to see that control is not something you need and that if you really do respect the person you are with, you'll back off and let them be.

During this day's transit of the Sun opposite Lilith and Moon square Jupiter, you will learn so much about yourself. The beauty of it all is that this knowledge will allow you to accept the person you love for who they are without changing anything about them.

Change is inevitable, and people do this over time, but it's not for us to select another person's transformation. In knowing this, you set yourself free on this day.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Being that you are someone who loves images, ideals, and constructs of persona, you tend to want others to fit into those ideals, which is not always what another person wants to do. You may have these personality traits in common with the person you are in love with. That doesn't necessarily mean they aren't happy being themselves, 'as is,' and so when you've tried to change them in the past, you've only shown them that you don't accept them as they are.

This has led to arguments and misunderstandings, as you truly do love this person. You just haven't learned to let go of your expectations. That's how the Sun opposite Lilith and Moon square Jupiter work their magic on you. What you'll experience is a wake-up call of sorts. It will show you that 'we are who we are' and that if change is needed, 'we'll' take care of it.

All of this wakes you up to the idea that your partner is just fine and that accepting them for all of their faults and wonders grows you closer because of it. That's essentially what you really want: to know this person inside and out because of who they truly are, as opposed to who you imagine them to be. This day liberates you from your attachment to judge. You are free to love a real person now, and that person is your romantic partner.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

When you first met your partner, you delighted in the many things that you recognized as wildly different than you. Everything they did had its kind of charm, and you felt magnetized by their special brand of uniqueness. You accepted them fully simply because their initial effect on you was one of magical seduction. They could do no wrong, mainly because you weren't looking for what could be wrong.

Over time, however, familiarity set in and made you find faults in a person who was once a being of pure light to you. Perhaps you wanted them to stay magical for a lifetime, but the rational part of you knew that, just like your own self, we can only be magical for a time. Then, real life sets in, and that, too, has its amazing advantages — if we are smart enough to see them.

During the transit of Sun opposite Lilith and Moon square Jupiter, you, too, can see the positives in the mundane life that occurs for all couples after a while. By accepting your partner as they are, with everything they come with, you can replace the magic that you might feel was lost. Acceptance is a power that very few of us know until we display it in earnest. This is when you come into that full power, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.