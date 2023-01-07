Once You Stop Expecting These 7 Things From People, You'll Be Much Happier

Whether it's your friends or family, we are constantly being let down by those we care about (and who care about us).

But perhaps it's because we have high expectations of those around us. We can't expect people to always do what we want, and we can't blame them when we are let down. We have to meet people where they are, which means bridging the gap from our expectations to their reality.

So instead of being disappointed, we need to learn how to be happy for ourselves. No one person on this planet can give us everything, except ourselves.

Once we realize that the only person who can is ourselves, life becomes much easier. If someone cannot meet your expectations or keeps disappointing you, you are able to leave them easier and put yourself first.

Here are 7 things to stop expecting from others, if you want to be happier:

1. Don't expect them to always do the right thing

This is the greatest way we set ourselves up for failure. People won't always do the right thing. They won't always make the right call. Sometimes they don't have your interests at heart. Sometimes they simply make mistakes.

2. Don't expect them to agree with you

People, especially your true friends, won't agree with you just for the sake of agreeing with you. If they have a differing opinion, they'll debate you for sure.

3. Don't expect them to be mind readers

It's an enormous mistake to assume that people — your friends, your family, your partner — can read your mind. If you have high expectations, you need to make them clear. They can't read your mind.

4. Don't expect them to understand you

You should be yourself because you want to be, not because you want to impress anyone else. No one has to like or understand you. Instead, you should focus on liking and understanding yourself.

5. Don't expect them to always stay the same

People change over time. One of the greatest mistakes you can make is assuming that they're going to remain exactly as they were a year, five years, or 15 years ago. If you constantly bring up the past and assume old behaviors will continue, you'll push them away.

6. Don't expect them to always have it all together

We all struggle in life from time to time. Don't expect people to always have their lives together. There were probably times when you didn't, and it's great to have the support of other people to grow as an individual. Understand that other people also need space sometimes, and that doesn't mean that they still don't care for you.

7. Don't expect them to follow the golden rule

But you still always should.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.