Mercury In Aries Brings Luck To Love For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting March 9, 2024

March 9, 2024, brings us Mercury in Aries. While that might automatically hit us as being almost 'too much' to take in theory, the truth is that this is the transit that can 'set the bone,' so to speak, when it comes to clearing up a misunderstanding in a love relationship. And because Mercury in Aries is so fast and efficient, we know that whatever goes on during this day is going to 'stick.'

Keeping up a loving relationship is work, and we can all agree to that. Nobody wants to think that this work is daily or let alone hard to do. We know it's work, but we don't want to believe we need to be on our guard 24-7.

During Mercury in Aries, we get to the point quickly, and we don't mince words. Aries transits are powerful, but when Mercury is in Aries, we're talking about a whole new kind of to-the-point communication, and three zodiac signs will get to know all about this on this day.

Keep in mind that we're also in the presence of Mars square Uranus, which adds to the punch of 'getting to the point.' What we can count on during this day is the idea that if we are here to show our partners that we not only love them but are willing to work with them, play with them, and go all the way with them, then the powers that be are most definitely on our side. Hats off to Mercury in Aries for its help on this day.

On March 9, when Mercury enters Aries, it's three specific zodiac signs who become luckiest in love:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're on a roll these days, and you want to get things done and over with. Your power is in speed, and the quicker things get done, the better, and that includes setting certain things straight when it comes to how you communicate with your partner. What you'll notice on Saturday is that your love life is working out, but you may feel the need to set up rules and tweak a few 'essentials' so that this love affair really works out to both of your benefits.

This day's transit, Mercury in Aries, is brilliant when it comes to supplying you with that little extra bit of push that you need. For Aries, that's the equivalent of a major earthquake of positivity. You are all about making this thing work, and you have zero inhibitions about saying exactly what you think will add to the relationships. Fearless as ever, Mercury in Aries supported Aries in those efforts.

While your partner might not feel as though any major changes are needed, you don't feel that you're asking for too much by a little 'going over of what works' as you're big on lists and chores. What you have on your side on this day is the power of Mercury in Aries, which shows you that being fearless is the only way you can make proper and positive change, so you trust yourself and take the plunge. All works out well.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Ordinarily, you could sit back and watch things happen, especially in your love life, without making too much of an effort to change anything. If all is going well, you'll never find a reason to speak up and challenge the peace. And why would you? The only thing that has you wanting to start a conversation about change on this day, March 9, is the transit of Mercury in Aries, which has you curious about something. Hmmm...

Because of Mercury in Aries, you'll approach your partner with an idea you've had in mind, one that you might not have brought up had the inspiration of the transit not strike you on this day. You may even feel giddy about being so nervous, but you're really not being nervous Cancer. You're just stepping outside of your comfort zone, and that can feel both exciting and unnerving.

But that's also why you've been in need of a change of plans, a surprise action, or something awesome that hasn't been discussed yet. You need spontaneity in the relationship, and Mercury in Aries brings it to spades, baby. You'll surprise your partner on this day, and they will react in ways that are far better than you could anticipate. Just trust yourself with this one, Cancer. You need spunk and spirit, and it's time to make it happen.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Mercury in Aries is so Leo-oriented that you can hardly believe it. It's actually just the right transit at the right time if such a thing is possible, and when it comes to your love life, you've needed this kind of inspired push for what feels like way too long. Your partner is someone you love and respect, yet that respect has started to take on tones of distance as if you respect them 'too' much, and that's turned into distance.

You've recognized this, and you haven't liked the direction that distance has taken you, so you will take it upon yourself on this day to be the one to introduce the 'new regime.' Yes, you are that military, but it's all fun and good cheer. In fact, everything you do has a tongue-in-cheek aspect to it, as you really are a joker when it comes to romance. You don't want that distance to become too real, so you close the gap on this day, during Mercury in Aries.

Quick and to the point is how you work your loving magic on this day, and you'll see that it was a heck of a lot easier than you thought, but your partner is all there for you and your crazy little antics, as you knew they would be. Sometimes, it just falls on you to be the one who moves the mountains, and honestly, you don't mind being 'that person.' This day brings you great luck in love and relationships.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.