Horoscope For March 4, 2024 — The Moon Enters Capricorn

Set a goal and reach for the stars, zodiac sign. If you want something, you have to work (hard) for it. It's nice when we can be handed the keys to a kingdom in which we desire to be crowned the king or queen, but we learn through the archetypes of astrology this isn't how things usually happen.

On March 4, the Moon, which rules and guides our emotions, will enter the stern and determined sign of Capricorn. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign during Monday's horoscope forecast.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, March 04, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's time to establish what you want and get after it! The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status. You are fully capable of achieving all your dreams and more. Focus on taking the first step, not the whole staircase. Start thinking about the future, including making a career change or asking for a promotion or raise next week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's never easy to return to college if you've been in the workforce for some time. If you really want to get a higher degree, it's important to follow your dreams, and this is a great day to do so. The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning. Fill out a FAFSA and begin the application process for colleges or universities you'd like to attend. Today can be the first step of big changes that are positive for your future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You don't have to say anything you feel uncomfortable disclosing. The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources and secret things. Even though you aren't one to hold back your thoughts, today may require a little more forethought before speaking openly to a person. You won't be the source of gossip, Gemini. You have learned a keyword: discretion.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Time is a limited resource, Cancer, so when you decide to set an appointment, be sure that it's something you really want to do. The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of commitment. This is the time to review your choices. You do have options, even when it seems like you don't. You can be selective, but it will require you to understand your priorities in life. Think before saying yes. Your yes is a power word, so use it wisely.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Small choices lead to big gains, and similarly, poor choices can lead to huge losses. It may be time to establish a schedule or habits to keep you in the groove of health and home. The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of daily responsibilities and health. Whether a Sunday reset or tackling a little work day by day, find what works for you and stick with it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Creating isn't always about what you make; it's about the process. The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of creativity and play. Allow yourself to get lost in an activity and forget about your stressors. You can release perfectionism because beautiful things are often when pressures and expectations are abandoned.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You love being around family, and when you have a chance to surround yourself with the people you love the day is perfect to you. The Moon enters Capricorn, your home sector. This is a great day for cooking, baking, and even some cleaning. You can think about all the great times you've shared with the ones you love. Keep it simple, Libra. These types of days are meant to be quiet and special.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Choose the right time for an important conversation, especially if what you need to say is with a person you're intimate with. The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of communication and important conversations. Plan ahead. Set aside time to talk. Where's a favorite restaurant with the perfect ambiance. Set the tone and mood. Make a chat a fun thing to have. Be ready to listen, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Yes, you can be a money-maker, but sometimes it's not about how much you make but how much you can save. The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of money, requiring careful forethought and savvy thinking. You might want to pick up a copy of the book The Psychology of Money. If you've not read it, consider Rich Dad, Poor Dad. Don't like to read and prefer audio learning? Download a MoneyGirl podcast to listen to on your morning jog.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's a brand new month! Full of endless opportunities. The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of personal development, and now is the time to sit down with pen and paper, the notes app on your phone, or good old thoughts and create a vision of how the best version of you would tackle this month. If that starts overwhelming, focus on the smaller shifts and change the narrative one by one. What are things that create upward spirals? What robs you of energy? The greatest outcomes lie in our day-to-day routines, so pay more attention to your habits and how you spend your time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A chapter closing can be bitter-sweet. The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of past and endings. Whether you are glad a season might be coming to an end or sad to see it go, there is hope to be found here. Smile with gratitude that you were able to experience something you'll miss, or be thankful that everything is temporary, even suffering. Whatever the case, bigger and better things are coming, and while it can be hard to see, all we go through is stepping stones to get us there.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Familiarity can cause us to grow very used to something we have, so much so that we forget its significance. The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of friends, and it invites us to notice what we have and let our friends know how much they mean to us. Bring up a small sentence in a conversation, "I'm so grateful to have you as a friend." or "I love and appreciate how you do this." You'd be surprised by the impact it can make.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.