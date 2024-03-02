Life is about taking risks and learning about the process as we go along. So, it stands to mention that on March 3, 2024, when we have a Quarter there's a sense of urgency permeating the air. The Quarter Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and in true Archer style, we are inquisitive, insightful and sometimes curious.

Anticipate being a bit philosophical. This is a day when our inner creatives come roam free. We might enjoy making something or observing the artful style of others. Go out to a museum or visit a local historic place. Watch a movie about a famous person in history or dust off a literature book you've kept since high school and read it one more time.

This day is when boredom ends, and life comes back alive. It's not springtime. But it can feel that way because this Quarter Moon invites us to close out one adventure and start another one. How fun! Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology this Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, March 03, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Admit it, Aries, it's time for a vacation. You need a break from all you do each day, and a little getaway would be the perfect fix. Lucky for you, the Moon is in your corner. The Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of travel and adventure. Pack a bag even if you're not planning on going anywhere special. Maybe spend the night at a friends for fun or book an overnight stay in an Airbnb for the weekend to have a change of pace.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The hard conversations ... but why are they so tough for you to do, Taurus. Like it or not a coming to the light moment this on the radar, and you'll want to fess up to something that's been on your mind. The Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of secrets and honesty. Place your cards on the table, bull. It's time to speak up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A proposal? Maybe not, but you're starting to define what you will and what you will not commit yourself to. The Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitments and marriage. This could be the perfect time to sit down and write out what you want to accomplish this year in relationships, with partners, family, business, and maybe someone you love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Make a commitment for you, Cancer. Being healthier is something you do for yourself. Your Big Why may include the benefits your fitness would have on children or family, but at the end of the day it's really about you. The Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of daily routines and health. Maybe go to the gym and try a class or invite a friend to walk with you in the evening. Pick a habit you can both commit to and enjoy. It's the start you've been waiting for .

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Put on some good music and set your mind toward the positive. The Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of fun. Dance in the living room. Update your Spotify song play list. Plan something for you to look forward to at the end of the day, even if it's simply putting together a puzzle or playing a new video game that you bought for your Nintendo Switch.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Get comfy cozy, Virgo. The Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home. This is the perfect time to let your inner homebody get its way. If you have the chance to stay home and do nothing, indulge yourself. Who says you can't stay in pajamas all day watching cartoons? If that's what you're interested in, do it. A nap or two may be super nice, too.,

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As a Libra, you're considered one of the best listeners in astrology, and today maybe one of those days where you'll be the shoulder to lean on for a friend or family member. Think twice before sending someone to voice mail; if you must, don't forget to call back later. The Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of conversations and commitment. This chat could be important and your advice may be invaluable needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Oh, boy, today may be one of those days where retail therapy calls your name. The Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money, and that could mean you spending it without caring what tomorrow will bring. This is when taking cash with you and leaving your credit cards at home is more helpful than not. Whatever you decide to do, put a cap on what you buy so that you don't experience buyer's remorse later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are one smart and savy person, Sag, so when the Quarter Moon arrives in your zodiac sign you feel ready to take on the world. That's a good thing because the Moon opens the door to your personal development sector. This is a day to turn off your cell phone and unplug from social media. Write. Journal. Listen to podcasts and ponder to your heart's content. This is a day for thinking, and you may love how stimulated your thoughts can be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Snip, snip. Well, you're not that cold, but the idea of cutting off the things that you feel aren't healthy may cross your mind today. The Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, bringing attention to your past and the things you want to end. This can be the breaking point for a habit you need to change or a relationship that isn't working out, but you're hoping to make it work. If your tolerance levels are lower than usual today, it may be good to exercise patience to do things with forethought and not out of reaction.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The more people you know, the happier you feel. Your social butterfly button gets pushed on this day. The Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of friendships, and you're ready to socialize and have fun. It's a great day to accept an invitation to a party or an outing with friends. If your phone is silent and there's nothing going on, don't stay home. Go out to a bookstore and browse or call up a family member and check out a movie.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A quiet Sunday is the perfect excuse to update your cover letter and resume. If you're looking for a new job, this is the time to do it. The Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, drawing your attention to your career and the work you enjoy doing. See what's happening on LinkedIn. Give a few colleagues a positive review and ask for one in return. Update your information and make everything look great for potential recruiters.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.