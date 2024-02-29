Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For March 1, 2024

Your tarot horoscope for March 1, 2024 is here, zodiac signs. This Friday, the Pisces Sun and Scorpio Moon provide us with a hardy dose of intuitive and creative energy to play with. Find out what's in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 01, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Positive vibes only, Aries. Should worry enter your mind today, redirect your attention to all the good things that life can bring your way. Remember the many times you thought something bad had happened only to realize the universe had protected you? All negatives are really detours to your best life in disguise. Keep going.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

It's always good to prepare for minor inconveniences. This tarot card indicates an unanticipated event could delay your plans. It's a good idea to have a backup plan in place so that whatever you need to get done gets finished.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Set the tone of your day so that you can have breaks and time for reflection. Unplug from social media for a little while. Turn off the radio and allow for more silence. Avoid scrolling haplessly on your TikTok or Instagram. Instead, make room for quiet time so that you can think and hear your inner voice.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You want to accomplish things in your life, so the moment you see opportunity knocking, you don't just open the door; you rush through it. The thing with being in a hurry is that it can cause you to make mistakes. Be sure to practice wisdom. Being impatient won't help you; if this moment is meant for you, it will be there for you to complete, no matter what.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Moderation is the path to joy, and if you find yourself teetering from one extreme to another, ask yourself why. What's triggering such a strong response? Is it fear or anger? Do you feel like your life is not in control? Your emotions help you to know when you need time to sleep, eat or relax. Take them seriously.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are such a strong person, but you're a human being, just like everyone else. Sometimes, the strongest thing you can do on a given day is nothing. Letting others help or do things for you that you can do for yourself isn't a sign of weakness. In fact, it shows that you're able to trust the process and surrender when you need to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You can't always prove someone is lying to you. But your gut and instincts tell you that they are. You don't have to force a person to admit they hid something from you, even though you want them to. If you think there's no trust and the relationship makes you unhappy, that's all the proof you need to move on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are monumental moments that define when a relationship can't grow any longer. Do you need to breakup? Your significant other could be feeling the same way. This tarot card could be the sign that you need to bring the topic up and have an honest, hard conversation about going separate ways.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Growing up is a process. You can think you've figured it all out, but then one harsh moment reveals that you have much more to go. Not knowing all the answers is part of your journey. Seek a mentor who can give you advice or a friend who can share their experience and shed light on what you need to know.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Why is it so hard to quit a bad habit? You might be struggling to give up smoking or giving up sugar for a religious holiday. As difficult as it is to not give in to temptation, you can hold off. Take it one moment at a time. If you can get past the craving, you'll find your strength is renewed, and you won't want what you thought you needed after all.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

It's not unusual to like someone else when you're in love with your partner. You might admire a sill or personality trait in someone you know. This doesn't mean you have to breakup with your mate. It means you like different things. Love is about choice, and loyalty is a daily decision. These moments can be confusing, but they don't have to be the dealbreaker of your forever with the person you've committed to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Tap into your divine knowledge. The divinely feminine is open to everyone. It starts with your creativity and ability to stir the mind, body and spirit connection. Spend time with your mother or other women who exude nurture and love. Give yourself some needed self-care. Take it easy today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.