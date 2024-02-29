Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For March 1, 2024

Here's what you need to know.
By Aria Gmitter
Written on Feb 29, 2024
Photo: Nathalia de Alencar, Glowing Wave, Glow from Maryna Stryzhak, Olena Sakhmenko from Getty Images | Canva Pro
Your tarot horoscope for March 1, 2024 is here, zodiac signs. This Friday, the Pisces Sun and Scorpio Moon provide us with a hardy dose of intuitive and creative energy to play with. Find out what's in store for you.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 01, 2024.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Sun
Positive vibes only, Aries. Should worry enter your mind today, redirect your attention to all the good things that life can bring your way. Remember the many times you thought something bad had happened only to realize the universe had protected you? All negatives are really detours to your best life in disguise. Keep going.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
It's always good to prepare for minor inconveniences. This tarot card indicates an unanticipated event could delay your plans. It's a good idea to have a backup plan in place so that whatever you need to get done gets finished.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Empress
Set the tone of your day so that you can have breaks and time for reflection. Unplug from social media for a little while. Turn off the radio and allow for more silence. Avoid scrolling haplessly on your TikTok or Instagram. Instead, make room for quiet time so that you can think and hear your inner voice.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Fool
You want to accomplish things in your life, so the moment you see opportunity knocking, you don't just open the door; you rush through it. The thing with being in a hurry is that it can cause you to make mistakes. Be sure to practice wisdom. Being impatient won't help you; if this moment is meant for you, it will be there for you to complete, no matter what.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
Moderation is the path to joy, and if you find yourself teetering from one extreme to another, ask yourself why. What's triggering such a strong response? Is it fear or anger? Do you feel like your life is not in control? Your emotions help you to know when you need time to sleep, eat or relax. Take them seriously.
RELATED: Roasting The Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Strength
You are such a strong person, but you're a human being, just like everyone else. Sometimes, the strongest thing you can do on a given day is nothing. Letting others help or do things for you that you can do for yourself isn't a sign of weakness. In fact, it shows that you're able to trust the process and surrender when you need to.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs And Their Conniving Traits
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
You can't always prove someone is lying to you. But your gut and instincts tell you that they are. You don't have to force a person to admit they hid something from you, even though you want them to. If you think there's no trust and the relationship makes you unhappy, that's all the proof you need to move on.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Death
Endings are monumental moments that define when a relationship can't grow any longer. Do you need to breakup? Your significant other could be feeling the same way. This tarot card could be the sign that you need to bring the topic up and have an honest, hard conversation about going separate ways.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Growing up is a process. You can think you've figured it all out, but then one harsh moment reveals that you have much more to go. Not knowing all the answers is part of your journey. Seek a mentor who can give you advice or a friend who can share their experience and shed light on what you need to know.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Devil
Why is it so hard to quit a bad habit? You might be struggling to give up smoking or giving up sugar for a religious holiday. As difficult as it is to not give in to temptation, you can hold off. Take it one moment at a time. If you can get past the craving, you'll find your strength is renewed, and you won't want what you thought you needed after all.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Lovers
It's not unusual to like someone else when you're in love with your partner. You might admire a sill or personality trait in someone you know. This doesn't mean you have to breakup with your mate. It means you like different things. Love is about choice, and loyalty is a daily decision. These moments can be confusing, but they don't have to be the dealbreaker of your forever with the person you've committed to.
RELATED: Aquarius Decans: The 3 Different Types Of Aquarians & Their Personalities
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
Tap into your divine knowledge. The divinely feminine is open to everyone. It starts with your creativity and ability to stir the mind, body and spirit connection. Spend time with your mother or other women who exude nurture and love. Give yourself some needed self-care. Take it easy today.
RELATED: 2024 Pisces Love Horoscope For Every Month Of The Year
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.