Love Horoscope For March 1, 2024, During Venus Square Moon

Love teaches us how to be better humans. On March 1, 2024 we can shine through life's hardships. Venus will square the Moon on Friday, and this can make it difficult to express our heartfelt emotions without feeling vulnerable. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign's love horoscope.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 01, 2024:

Aries

There's transparency in love, and then there's wisdom to know when to act with discretion. The Venus square Moon reveals it may be the time to hold your tongue. Wait until the perfect moment to share secrets with a partner or disclose feelings to someone you like. Timing is everything today.

Taurus

Hold your standards high, Taurus. There is a difference between tolerating mistreatment and giving grace for shortcomings. When joining together in a relationship, you are bound to see the human parts of your partner. For both, it is crucial to practice respect and show the same forgiveness you may wish to be given.

Gemini

There is power in communication, Gemini. This is why you take it so seriously. If you do not say, how will they know? Instead of relying on your partner to guess, speak about how you are feeling and listen to what your partner has to say. Creating an open space can help keep resentment and frustrations out of the picture.

Cancer

Trust is a two-way street. This is an excellent time to recognize whether or not your partner or friend is willing to be honest, for without it, there is no trust. This can be done by saying what you mean and following through on commitments.

Leo

While it may require intentional cultivation, empathy is an important skill. This can be built through compassion and understanding, even for those who may have done things differently than you would.

Virgo

Love someone where they are, and be there for them when it's important. This is your new mantra, and with the Moon square Venus, you embrace the opportunity to shower a person with love without conditions.

There is freedom in acceptance. This includes the things you cannot change, like allowing people to be who they are. This may be done through empathy and understanding and perhaps a little detachment.

Libra

Invest in your love, Libra. You want a love that is everything you've imagined it could be. Are you wanting to step up your relationship a little bit more? Now is the time to invest in a wealth of knowledge through books or classes and take this period to learn more. Even if you are not currently in a relationship, why not gain more wisdom to equip yourself for a better future?

Scorpio

Get ready to smile, Scorpio. A fun outing may just be what your relationship needs to reconnect and spark a flame. You and your partner may decide to create a weekly date night or be intentional about doing things you enjoy. This might be a classic dinner date or going out to try new activities; don't be afraid to get wild with things like axe throwing!

Sagittarius

End the what-ifs and start planning. You can come together as a couple to create a shared vision or goal. Take time to be intentional about your commitment to each other. Talk about how you will prioritize your love life. Opening up about how to honor your commitment can do tremendous good for your relationship.

Capricorn

Love others like you love yourself sounds simple enough, but you might struggle with self-love. Each person is crafted uniquely. Taking this understanding and valuing your and your partner's quirks can enhance the love in your relationship. Pour out love with a heaping sense of humor and see how laughter can change your relationship. Notice how your differences complement each other, and celebrate them!

Aquarius

A lost love can be disheartening, but you can meet someone who makes you feel happy again in the future.

There are tons of fish in the sea. Don't settle for a partner that is only okay for you. Perhaps sit down and define your dreams for love and relationships. Are there any qualities or things you desire in a mate that might be non-negotiable to you?

Pisces

Put dating on hold, even if it's just for one day. Creating a healthy, stable relationship with yourself before entering a relationship can change the game entirely. With this in mind, get to know yourself before inviting someone else to get to know you.

When you look for a person to make you whole, you may miss out on finding out who you are authentically. Study you, and you'll attract the right person to meet your needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.