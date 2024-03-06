5 Zodiac Signs With Excellent Horoscopes On March 7, 2024

Sweet surprises and an exquisite day are in store for everyone on March 7, 2024. It's just something special in the breeze! So, if you feel like upping the ante in the arena of love, buying a beautiful new outfit, or taking your self-confidence and going for a ride outside, don't hit the brakes now.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Aries, Pisces, Gemini, Aquarius, and Cancer. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too!

First of all, with Jupiter in Taurus standing out as the primary benefactor this Thursday, don't be surprised if your wishes come true in the most benevolent and heart-warming manner. Lovers will especially benefit under this light, more so if they are getting married!

Uranus in Taurus' relationship with Moon in Aquarius is also being highlighted here. So try to strike a balance between your future-focused, ground-breaking, topsy-turvy side and the more conventional world around you. Intriguing creations and astounding ideas can emerge from this overlap.

If you feel called to, throw a party and invite your loved ones and best mates to join you. Who knows how the cosmic forces will show up for you? They will. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 7, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on March 7, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Cooking

Best time of the day: 3 - 5 pm

Aries, the day's energy has a potent feel for you. You are urged to take your ideas and put them into motion now. Make sure to keep the plans close to your chest! Why allow naysayers to ruin things for you when the cosmic forces have your back?

If you feel called to, cook something sweet or comforting for yourself this Thursday. Whether you make extra for others is up to you, but the idea is to make this exclusively to satisfy your soul. This simple self-care exercise will help you be more receptive to your blessings and the positive energies working on you right now.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Art

Best time of the day: 10 - 11 am

Rest, relax, and let yourself enjoy the simple pleasures, Pisces. That's your cosmic gift. You are about to embark on a big journey in the near future, so this will help you recharge your batteries, make plans, and just enjoy the beauty of the world for now.

If you feel called to, unleash your inner artist on a blank canvas — whether your medium of art might be. Whether you crochet, paint, sketch digitally, collage, or something else, let your heart guide you.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Other Gemini

Best area to focus on: Entertainment

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Gemini, people may say, "Karma is a B-," but that's because they want to escape the consequences of their actions toward you. Well, the cosmic forces have different plans on Thursday, and you are being gifted the ability to right things that were made wrong. Are you ready to wield this responsibility?

Interestingly, you are also encouraged to make time for fun, games, and entertainment. Life doesn't have to be dreary just because important things are happening behind the scenes. So, live it up!

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Partying

Best time of the day: 10 am

Ideas will come to life for you, Aquarius! Are you ready to let your life turn into something extraordinary? If you feel cautious or scared, don't worry. As an Aquarius, you are learning to embrace your alternative side, which defies conventions that no longer make sense. As long as you have faith in the universe, you will be fine.

You are also encouraged to step out of your home later tonight and enjoy yourself in the company of friends (or strangers). Whether that's at a house party or a local bar, it's up to you. Do what feels right to you.

5. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Things made with love

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Cancer, the energy is all about celebrations and living it up. At least, that's how it's for you, even if it's not so for everyone else. So lean into it and receive your cosmic blessings. You deserve this good turn one hundred percent!

Also, if you are creative and able to make tangible items — whether that's a shawl, a dress, a greeting card, or something else — let that side of you take control. Let it be the medium through which you express your love for those you cherish the most.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.