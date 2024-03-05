5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On March 6, 2024

A new era is upon us today, March 6, 2024. Not because there's any major astrological transit but because everything in the sky is coming together now to set off a chain reaction of events long in the making.

Pluto in Aquarius definitely has a hand in this. While five zodiac signs — Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and Scorpio—will have the best horoscopes under this influence, there's something here for the rest of the signs, too.

We are mainly focused on Pluto in Aquarius' relationship with Neptune and Mercury in Pisce. It's a potent mix of outer-planetary energies that will seep into individuals through their mind and intellect. So don't be surprised if you sound "older" and wiser than usual. Old souls will reveal themselves today, whether they do it intentionally or not. Young souls will realize that they have lived a few lifetimes not to be as much of a newbie as they believe they are.

Sun in Pisces will take everything to the dramatic next level by unlocking your psychic or intuitive gifts. So, combined with the above, don't be surprised if you have a few supernatural experiences wherever you are. Some of you may even wake up with a brilliant idea fully mapped and outlined in your mind — a gift received in your dreams. What you do next with it is up to you.

If you feel called, lean into your spiritual and supernatural sides today and let the magic flow through you. You can light a lavender-scented candle, too, to take the whole experience to the next level! Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 6, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 6, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Aries

Best area to focus on: Do nothing

Best time of the day: 5 am

Taurus, it might be the middle of the week, but the energy today is perfect for hitting the club and living it up or doing the same in the comfort of your home with a big bowl of popcorn, a movie on your flatscreen and some good music. It's that ephemeral feeling of doing something that's actually equivalent to doing nothing.

So, let your soul relax today, and don't stress out. You are about to level up soon, so engage with this energy as a self-care vacation of your dreams.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Mechanical upkeep

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, you are about to face a cosmic challenge today to test what you are made of. Just remember: you are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. So even if this situation makes you face an ex, a stalker, or a lousy boss, as long as you have your wits about you, you will emerge victorious. You have the universe backing you up.

Interestingly, you are also encouraged to ensure that the mechanical devices in your life are in the best shape, whether they're your car, fire alarm, door lock, or other gadgets, gizmos, and appliances. If you have been postponing their upkeep, this is the sign to stop procrastinating so you are prepared.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Virgo

Best area to focus on: Cleaning the house

Best time of the day: 1 am

Virgo, the energy today urges you to be pragmatic and cautious with your finances. This is especially true for those of you who are thinking of investing your money somewhere. Take some more time to find out about this venture. It may be more risky than they are marketing it to be.

You are also encouraged to do a thorough cleaning of your home or engage the services of cleaning professionals for the same. This will make your living space more receptive to positive energies and drive out hidden spots of stagnancy.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Hired work/workers

Best time of the day: 5 am

Sagittarius, the energy today urges you to think about inflation and your financial future. You will benefit from being more pragmatic with your money, especially if you are involved with multiple charitable efforts that leave you with very little capital for big projects in your personal life. Don't allow anyone to guilt you into doing good or tell you that what you do is not good enough because someone else can afford to be more charitable than you. The universe doesn't see things that way.

If you feel called, think about the people in your life who work for you and those you work for. Journal your thoughts about them to gain valuable insights.

5. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 6 pm

Scorpio, know your worth and don't settle for less. The cosmic forces have got your back and will support you. Don't pay attention to people who try to undercut you or convince you that you are being ridiculous for asking for fair pay or charging whatever you charge for your products and services (if you run a small business).

The universe is additionally gifting you a free day today. So do whatever your heart desires, whether serious, funny, or anything in between. It's your call and your life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.