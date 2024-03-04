3 Zodiac Signs Get To Know Someone Much Better On March 5, 2024

What defines an 'a- ha!' moment is usually some kind of realization that comes as a totally unplanned surprise. There are times when we know something 'interesting' and new is coming our way, some tidbit of info that we've been trying to unearth about a certain person we know, and when it hits, we aren't so much surprised as we are glad that our anticipation paid off.

Three zodiac signs get to know someone better. While they may have already suspected certain things, it's really not until a confession or admission is made that you can truly know you know.

On March 5, 2024, during Moon trine Jupiter in harmony with the Sun, we can expect much more than just a confirmation of something we thought we already knew about 'said' person.

We will have ourselves a good old 'I knew it!' moment, and from that moment on, we won't be able to see that person in the same way as we once did. And, because these transits are such a brilliant and positive transit, our new perception will be not only revealing but just as positive as the transit itself.

In a love relationship, this kind of 'a-ha!' moment can give us insight into our partner so that we finally come to understand something that begged to be understood for way too long. And, if we accept this moment as part of our growth, we can work with this new, important information and continue on with it for years to come. Three zodiac signs will have our moment of discovery on March 5, and suddenly, all will be very clear for us.

Three zodiac signs get to know someone better on March 5, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you will come to discover on this day is that the person you are with, romantically, has always felt a certain way about a certain thing. In knowing it, or rather, in finding it out, you will definitely find yourself saying, out loud, 'A-ha!' You knew it. You knew it all along, but the obvious becomes reality. Now, you know, and you like what you've just found out.

You and your romantic partner have always been open with each other, but there are just things that are never said. We can never really know what's inside the mind of another human being, but if we are close enough to someone, we might spend a strange amount of time trying to guess. Sometimes, our instincts are correct, and others, we're way off the mark. And sometimes, what we learn is nothing short of a total and welcome surprise to us.

So, they had it in them all along, eh? So, that's what this is about. You might find that you'll be laughing quietly and knowingly to yourself throughout the entire day, and you won't be able to stop shaking your head with the knowledge that what you've just learned about them definitely warrants acknowledgment.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've taken the approach of wanting to come across as someone who is really there for your partner, and while being real about that hasn't always been natural or easy, you feel as though the whole 'honest communication' thing has been worth it's while, as so much can happen because you and your romantic partner are willing to commit to honesty, open communication and acceptance.

You feel as though your partner has been setting you up so that you can take in what they will admit to you, and don't worry; it's not a bad thing! What your partner is about to tell you is so mind-blowing that your only reaction will be surprise. So that's why this, that and the other thing exist. 'Now I get it. Mind-blown.

Yeah, so that's how it works. You might not be able to predict what this moment will deliver, but you will know, in advance, that something big is about to be expressed and thankfully, it's good news. The universe brings you good news, so there's no fear of being hit with negativity bombs. It's all good, but it is surprising, that's for sure. Have fun, Libra!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your big moment of realization comes to you when you see that all this time, you could have had a much better experience of a certain person if you only accepted something about them, that seems an obvious right now. You might have had a better time with someone in your life if you hadn't decided that they were 'bad' for you.

What this person was was different, or rather, of a different than you. They had their own opinions, and you judged them unfairly based on their views. At the time, you saw no other viewpoint as valid if it didn't align with your own, and so, you sometimes could have condemned this person to something you found to be 'below' you. And then, it happens; you realize that this person is freaking fantastic and that you finally SEE it.

Once you change your own perspective, it all makes sense to you. You will never see this person as beneath you again, in fact, you'll want more of them, as you want to make up for lost time.

What's beautiful is that you'll have the chance to do so, Pisces. You may have deprived them at one point, but they are not willing to deprive you, so enjoy life in all its varied forms. Truly, enjoy what you have, as it is all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.