3 Zodiac Signs Are So Very Lucky In Love All Week Long

Luck in love comes to three zodiac signs IF those zodiac signs are brave and ready to get involved in something that requires patience, sweetness, and the ability to heal an old wound.

What we're looking at during March 4 - 10, 2024, is the idea that we can take our love lives further than we ever thought possible. To do so, we will have to confront our past, forgive our ex-partners, forgive ourselves, and let the healing vibes of the universe engulf us.

That sure does sound like emotional weight-lifting, but we know it's true. If we want to be happy, we can put in the hours.

This week brings us the healing and powerfully inspiring transits involving nine planets including Mercury entering Aries during the week of a New Moon.

All of this spells 'luck in love' depending on how brave you are! We will be looking very closely at what has to go in terms of the personal baggage we've been carrying around. These three zodiac signs will not only confront these inner demons but release them so permanently that we'll feel the difference. It will show up as a more liberated attitude in love and romance.

We can achieve much this week, so let's hang in there and do the work needed.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love the week of March 4 - 10, 2024.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you'd like the people in your life to think that you are someone who can handle themselves in virtually 'all' departments, the truth about you, Aries, is that you are so much more a lover than you are a fighter. However, you can take care of yourself in that department, too, when push comes to shove. You're here for the love.

So, suppose you happen to be in a romantic relationship. In that case, then you can know that you'll be going out of your way to do something special for that person because you are practically compelled to do so by the transits that be. With the Sun opposite Lilith, it's the kind of week that has you feeling rather playful. Your partner will not be unhappy with you during this time, that is for sure.

You are a confident partner, and you are also caring and giving. When you realize the person you are with is worth to you, your heart will provide you with all the good reasons to treat this person like royalty.

You want to go out of your way to show this lovely person just how lovely you think they are and that you are grateful for their presence in your life as they add so much to it. What a nice week you are in store for, Aries.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While the whole of the week seems to work in your favor, you'll find that what is undeniably 'Leo' in nature has you feeling so very, very comfortable with your romantic partner, and they, with you. This is a week where you not only feel comfortable and at ease with the person you love. You also feel enormous gratitude that such a fate would befall you.

You'll see that all it really takes is for you to be generous with your emotions. You've learned that the simplest acts are the ones that thrill your partner. One of those acts is the gift of listening. So often, we don't bother to take this kind of time. During this week, you'll be more than happy to hear anything your wonderful partner has to say because they're talking, and you love them.

So, feel free to be yourself during this week, Leo, knowing that all the previous lessons and heartaches that came with this relationship happened for a reason. Here you are, and it's already March of 2024. you can proudly say that your romance is beautiful and promising because you are both seriously dedicated to keeping it that way.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a whole lot of giggling going on as you and your romantic partner feel as though you share a private joke that is so funny and so private that it tickles you to think that this is something you are fortunate enough to share with another person. Yes, you are majorly lucky when it comes to love. So much of that recognition comes to you via the transits of Mercury conjunct Neptune and Venus.

It's as if the world of communication has opened up for you. While you weren't shy before, you might realize that this week has a sort of open-door policy in store for you and your partner as you divulge secrets and thrilling shares. Going over memories together doesn't lead to pain or heartache. It leads to healing and laughter, which is, as they say, the best medicine. (It's true.)

You don't feel you want to plan for the future because the future is not necessarily your interest. What captivates you, Aquarius, is the NOW, the present. You are just overjoyed that things are finally working out for you and that this person is right here and now for you. This week brings you very clear knowledge of what love means to you right now in your life. It could bring a tear of joy to your eye if you think about it. Sweet!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.