5 Zodiac Signs Will Have An Extraordinary Week Starting March 4, 2024

The first quarter of 2024 will come to an end soon. Before we get there, we must acknowledge how the journey has been so far.

So make some time for that this week, between March 4 - 10, 2024, because it's time to honor yourself for the efforts you made and be caring if you fell off the wagon somewhere.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Cancer, Aries, Gemini, Scorpio and Pisces.

The rest of the signs urge us to think about this, too. We are starting the week strong with the Moon in Capricorn.

Expect positive things in the arena of career and public activities. Well-made plans will be rewarded and may receive extra boosts from the universe.

Also, since the Moon will be transiting through Capricorn to Pisces this week, make time for collective experiences at this time, whether it's watching a movie that everyone is hyped about, gathering your family together for a backyard BBQ or introducing your significant other to your friends and vice versa.

We have a few astrology transits to look out for this week, too. Like Mercury entering Aries on March 9 and the New Moon in Pisces on March 10. So expect something different over the weekend. The energies are about to soar high. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for March 4 - 10.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for March 4 - 10, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Leo

Best area to focus on: Engaging with inner child/younger self

Cancer, the first half of the week will be pretty routine for you, but with a twist. Some of you are about to glow up (or already have)! Just beware of envy, especially if you have an excellent reputation and are known for your kindness. The cosmic forces have got your back. If you can steer clear of the toxic folks, you will save your good luck for something else.

The second half of the week will be absolutely fabulous for you, though! Look forward to fun times with your friends and maybe even a baby shower. And wherever you can, let your inner child come out and play. Only extraordinary things await you on this path.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Baking & baked goods

Aries, the first half of this week may be more introverted for you than usual. You are urged to save your money at this time for a grand project in the future. Just make sure you know exactly how much you need to save so it helps you with your manifestation.

The second half of the week will be more fun for you, with the chance to outshine everyone in the department of jokes and gags. So be prepared to become the life of the party while you sharpen your wit some more. You can look forward to Mercury in Aries on March 9. And also some celebratory baked goodies!

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Community baking

Gemini, the first half of the week promises to be absolutely fabulous for you! Whatever you set your mind to, you can achieve. In fact, if anyone tries to compete with you at this time, especially in an area where you are already considered an expert, remain confident that you will emerge victorious and be proud of the results.

The second half of the week will be more contemplative for you, especially on March 10 during the New Moon in Pisces. Use this time to evaluate your life, your past, and where you want to go in the future. If you feel called to volunteer your time in a local soup kitchen or organize a bake sale to keep the positive energies flowing,

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Introspection

Scorpio, the first half of this week urges you to be patient and take things slow. Let your body relax. Let your soul breathe. Do only as much as you can, whatever your 100% might be on any given day. You have the full support of the stars behind you and will not falter if you choose self-care.

If you can do the above, the second half of the week promises to be absolutely extraordinary for you! You will feel blessed and renewed. Who knows? An opportunity or two may come rolling in, too! Just make sure to take some time to journal your thoughts this week. Introspection will help you bring your intuition to the surface.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Sweet whimsy

Pisces, the first half of the week will present a challenge to you that will require the full strength of your will to overcome. Yet you are on the best horoscopes list because this challenge and the outcome will help you get to the next level, especially if you have been working hard on letting go of people-pleasing tendencies and setting better boundaries.

The second half of the week promises to be sweet and charming for you, though. So spend time with your loved ones, especially on March 10, when we have a New Moon in Pisces. Let the magic of the cosmos bless everyone equally. Those of you who have a significant other will be swept up in romance more so than others this weekend.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.