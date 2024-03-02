3 Zodiac Signs Give Off Major Beauty Vibes On March 3, 2024

For all the millions of photos that we compare ourselves to, for all the botox and surgical procedures that we can opt-in for. For all the years of hoping we can one day be more than we are, we will one day find that the best treatment for the need for personal upgrades in beauty is self-acceptance.

After all, this is the vehicle we're in, and it cannot be another way. The beauty that we purchase cannot compare to the beauty that exudes from us when we are in acceptance of who we truly are.

Beauty is such a hot topic, and it's never not been. On March 3, we have a transit that focuses on beauty and its worth, and this transit is Mercury opposite Lilith.

Lilith energy has us wanting more. We don't trust that we are special 'as is, 'however, because this celestial body is in opposition to Mercury. We are intentional about it. We want to know if we have other options. In other words, is there a way to feel beautiful without having to change our appearance radically?

Yes, there is most definitely a way to exude beauty. That is what these three zodiac signs will be doing on this day because we see the truth. And as they say, truth is beauty.

The beauty that exudes comes from within, as it can never be touched externally. The beauty that exudes from us comes from the idea that we are no longer content to 'hate' ourselves for simply being who we are.

Three zodiac signs give off major beauty vibes on March 3, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel as though you've been suckered into believing that you are never good enough. What becomes very apparent to you is that nobody is, not according to some grand standard that's been sold to you by the media, the movies, and the fashion industry. This concept of beauty rarely touches on the idea that you, Cancer, feel beautiful without having to bow down to an industry that demands you do it 'their way' or lose out.

Because you feel as though you've taken enough of the lies that are sold to us, and you will deny the false information. You will go about your life in the way that makes you feel most comfortable. The great and most treasured irony is that denying the lie is what brings out your inner truth. Your truth is that you are absolutely beautiful without being approved of.

You exude beauty and confidence because you are finally content to own the person you are without feeling as though you need to compare yourself to others. Long gone are the days when you look in the mirror and dislike the person who is looking back at you. You SEE the beauty that resides in you. The interesting part is that others see it too, as you shine like the sun at midday, a true star, alive in your true beauty.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What the world has made you feel, in terms of beauty, is that no matter what you do or how you look, you'll never be enough, and that's just not true. Not only is it untrue. It's also not how you feel, and you worry about the time you've wasted trying to live up to a standard that you've always thought was kind of foolish. Why try being someone you are not? Isn't that a waste of precious time in a life that has just so many years to it?

While this knowledge hasn't always been readily available to you, you'll find that something in your snaps. once you 'see,' you cannot go back to 'unseeing.' This day releases you from the idea that you are less than you are. The idea that you ever believed you had to compete now feels absolutely ridiculous to you.

What's more, this shaking off of the bondage to the beauty 'industry' seems to release all the true beauty that is inside of you. You seem to exude beauty and the way it looks. Once you find this magical doorway, it only opens to more realizations of how one's true beauty is nothing that can be bought or sold. You are the living example now, and you mean to stay this way as you are.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you think about it, you've spent many years trying to convince yourself that you are perfect as is. That's not to be 'perfect' in the way of flawless, but perfect because of your flaws. What's hard to understand is that, for all of your confident ways, you still never really believed what you tried to tell yourself. You fell to the mercy of beauty standards. You pretended that who you are, as you are, was enough.

Sunday you realize how yes, you are enough, and it's real. Basically, you come to understand that 'fake it 'til you make it' is your reality because you have made it. Now that you're here, you feel good, and that's honest. You don't look any different on this day as you did in the days prior. Your inner beauty is now shining and alive for all to see. You project beauty and self-love. It seems to catch everyone's eye; how ironic!

You to see that you really don't need to join the club or put on any pretense because you don't need to be accepted by a group of people who have made it their business to reject you if you don't live up to their standards. "Well, have fun with that," is your attitude. "Good talk." You are very happy to walk away from anyone who feels the dire need to judge you on your looks, as you've got it all in the bag. So long, suckers!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.