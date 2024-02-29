3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On March 1, 2024

It is through adversity that we can find our noblest selves. On March 1, 2024, the universe will place three zodiac signs in such a position that they will recognize the perfect opportunity to find those noble selves and rise to the top. We have an interesting lineup of transits, namely Moon square Venus in harmony with the Node. This aspect sets us up for the fall and shows us how to avoid it.

This is the day when we see very clearly the change to mend whatever might be going wrong with our love relationships. And for these three zodiac signs, the choice to mend it will be apparent and achievable. We are opting for healing, and healing is what we will get.

Our relationships have to be strong to make it through this day, as that squared Venus energy may tug at our patience. However, the outstanding healing acts as a saving grace. We will rise above all odds. We will know that when all is said and done, we did the right thing for sure. These are the zodiac signs that will choose positivity over negativity.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on March 1, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you will feel is being asked of you is something you weren't expecting but definitely, something you want to succeed at, no matter how hard it may appear. In your love life, you have been at odds here and there with your partner. They are now asking you to do something that, at first, strikes you as nervous or even 'too much.' And then, you think about it.

And that is how this day shifts for you because in thinking about their proposal, you find the light within. If at first you feel defensive or stuck in a place that simply will not allow in their idea, you'll see that suddenly, it won't seem as impossible to cope with as you got yourself into thinking it would be.

In fact, because of Venus and the Node, you can see things from a bunch of different perspectives. This is exactly what opens your mind. You'll be so pleased that you don't just chuck their idea right out the window. Knowing that you can be open shows you that there's an entirely new world of open-minded acceptance awaits you. You are no longer stuck, and, in love, the sky's the limit truly.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's your nature to be on the defensive as you do not wish to be hurt by anyone and feel you've had enough of that in your lifetime. Fortunately, you have chosen a mate who honors you as you wish to be honored. In turn, you give them your full trust and show them on a daily basis that they are worth every effort you make to create a beautiful relationship for the two of you.

You'll fall back on a few old habits, namely judging a person wrongly before reviewing the facts. The interesting part is that your partner knows you so well that they anticipate your reaction and head you off at the pass. In other words, because of your partner's love for you, you won't be able to get into one of those famous funks of yours. Instead, you'll be laughing and giggling now that's a turn of events!

This day shows you that you really do take it all way too seriously, Virgo. The healing energy that is available to anyone is absolutely available to you, and you should take advantage of it. You are lucky in so much as the person you are with has endless patience. They set the example for you, which allows you to feel safe, protected, defended, and at ease throughout the day.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You always know that at the end of the day, you want to say 'I love you' and kiss the person you love goodnight. You aren't fond of a situation with two people at odds with each other and going into private spaces that project coldness toward the other. You are one to apologize quickly and make amends at a rapid speed. Conflict bothers you deeply; if any comes up, you'll be the first to end it promptly.

You will see how conflict could potentially put a crimp in the day's attitude. you are going to set your mind to 'avoidance.' Good job, too, as nothing is going on that needs an extra dose of negative energy. You and your partner can start things off on the right foot, but doing so takes effort.

This is something you silently agree upon, and what a brilliant choice that is, Libra. If you have the choice of having a bad day or a meaningful, loving day, then the choice is easy. You go for it because this is the day you realize that you really do have a choice after all. This one is up to you, and since you are quite smart and very loving, we all know where this is heading.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.