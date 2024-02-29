3 Zodiac Signs See Relationships Change On March 1, 2024

While Moon square Mars is the transit of the day that will have us wanting to either give up or run away from some demanding responsibility, it will be Venus working with the Node that comes to our rescue and screws our heads back on straight.

This is a day that brings confusion, but that confusion has a purpose, and it's to shine a light down on what we must see as that which must be rid of in our lives.

This is a day when desires are let go of, where compulsive behaviors are addressed, and where mistakes are made right again. In love and friendship, this is the day we confront our lovers or friends and let them know what's really going on.

March 1, 2024, shows us that we can jump right into a new month with new changes. And that we are not afraid of this kind of change, as we only see the good it will do all parties.

Three zodiac signs will change the nature of their relationship with someone very close to them during Venus with the Nodes. Because of the healing quality of this astrological aspect, we will see that what we do is the right thing to do.

Laziness or withholding never serves a relationship well. So we will come forth on this day, March 1, 2024. we will be the ones who save our friendships and romances because they mean that much to us. Hey, someone has to do it.

Three zodiac signs see relationships change on March 1, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This day, March 1, 2024, puts you in the position of having to apologize to someone who definitely deserves an apology. While we all know that, for some reason, this is one of those things that human beings really don't like doing, you'll also recognize that all it takes is for you to take responsibility for something you did or said to a friend or loved one, to right the wrongs of the past and set things on a different and more positive trajectory.

During Venus with the Node, the urge to heal an old wound will be prevalent, and you'll recognize that you miss this person and that the fallout you had with them has remained a rift simply because you never came through with that apology. March 1, 2024, has you setting aside your pride, knowing that whatever comes next will be short, sweet, and settled.

This day holds so much positive energy in store for you if only you are brave enough to approach that person with the apology that you both know would seal the deal once and for all. And you will do this willingly, and you know what, Cancer? They will accept it, and they will not berate you for your past actions. It's all worthwhile in the long run. This is the day your relationship begins its next phase, and it's a good one.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There are times in your life when you know that you don't even remember why you are holding the grudge that you've clung to for what feels like years. This is one of those days that you shake your head and wonder if any of this grudge-bearing is even worthwhile. March 1, 2024, gives you the opportunity to heal a friendship that has been apart for way too long, where the both of you don't even know what went wrong anymore.

Laughter is what sets this day up for you, and with Venus and Node, it's very easy to get into the swing of things. Forgiveness is big on the list during March 1, 2024, as it's quite obvious that nobody wants to start a month out on a bad foot. You and this friend, whom you've kept at odds for reasons you don't even know anymore, will reunite. It will feel just as it once did. Happy, fun, and filled with laughter.

It was so simple, and yet, you deprived yourself of the simplicity of letting this person back into your life. Now, as Venus and the Node does its magic on March 1, 2024, you won't return to that old, dark place where friendships get stuck in the resin of old resentments. No longer are you up for that, Virgo. Life is new again. Friendship is back, and you love it. This is what you live for. Don't deprive yourself of loving friendship again!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's going to be a major shift in your romantic relationship as of March 1, 2024, and that is because, during the transit of Venus with the Node, you will want to know what's really going on with them so that you can make a well-informed judgment on what to do next. All this really means is that because of the healing energy that basically pushes you into a confrontation with the person you love, you'll be finding what you need on this day, March 1, 2024.

What's also noted is that the results will be positive. All things are good, and you can finally rest in the knowledge that the only thing missing from the romance is a few needed changes. Now that you are both being honest and upfront with each other, making changes is just part of the new plan. You want it to work, and so do they. With honesty on your side, all can go according to plan.

You feel free to let down your guard, and as a Scorpio, being on the defense is a true pastime for you. However, what's been needed in the relationship for things to change properly is for you to look at yourself, as well. So, it's not only about their ability to change but also about your acceptance of a transformation in yourself that will help this relationship out. All of this is doable and attractive to you. You will absolutely make the best out of this with change and acceptance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.