5 Zodiac Signs Have Beautiful Horoscopes On February 28, 2024

True love cannot emerge from an empty pool. That's the message and wisdom of today, on February 28, 2024. So, pour love into yourself first. Do right by yourself. And then watch as something beautiful happens!

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Leo, Virgo, Aries, Pisces and Sagittarius. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

First of all, with the tight Pisces Stellium of Saturn, Sun, and Mercury standing out as the cosmic benefactor today, we are reminded that hard work is necessary even in areas of life that appear to be effervescent and whimsical.

After all, extraordinary painters do not become so on the first day they doodle something alongside their 5th-grade workbook. What "hard work" means will differ for different subjects and situations. So let that be your guide.

Moon in Libra's relationship with the Pisces Stellium is also highlighted here. It's urging us not to waste precious time trying to convince people about our soul's true path and purpose. The right people will understand or be supportive if they don't.

The wrong ones will try to control you for their reasons. And since the Moon will be void, of course, all day until 10 p.m. EST as it transitions from Libra to Scorpio later tonight, don't be surprised if standing your ground today has a domino effect of positive impacts for you over the next few days to weeks.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 28, 2024.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo & Aries

Best area to focus on: Reality TV

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Leo, you are ready to enter a new phase of life right now. But the energy is still transitional. Use this time to close the old chapter and tie up loose ends because where you are going is truly beautiful, and this may hold you back. That's your cosmic blessing for the day.

You are also encouraged to give in to your entertainment needs today and engage with reality TV. It may seem superficial, but intriguing insights await you on this path. Not least of which is clarity about your own life.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Rest and relaxation

Best time of the day: 12 am

Virgo, the cosmic forces are challenging you to rise to the occasion and show the world what you are made of. You will find your blessings as you face this and also find parts of yourself that you don't know you have inside you.

Interestingly, you are also encouraged to strike a balance between the above and finding time for rest and relaxation. A good night's sleep and some self-care can help you get farther than you expect and faster, too. So do right by yourself in this arena.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: End of life care provided to others or volunteering opportunities at healthcare facilities

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aries, it's not easy to follow the call of the North Node and turn your life around in the most dramatic, fascinating and invigorating of ways. The energy today will present a challenge to you along these lines.

It urges you to let go of soul connections dragging you down and holding you back. It can be a connection to an ex, a fake friend, a family member who doesn't care for you or something else. You must do right by yourself now.

If you feel called to, volunteer at your local hospital or end of life care center. Whether they need someone to hear their story, cheer them up on a dark day, or provide some other kind of help, you will find catharsis for yourself too on this path.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Cultural pride

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Pisces, the energy is absolutely beautiful for you! You will feel wildly happy, extremely inspired, and ready to take on the world, come what may. Under this influence, express your cultural and traditional pride today so you know your roots and honor them. You will understand the value of this as the path unfolds before you.

Also, if you haven't spent much time with your loved ones recently the day to rectify that oversight. Gather them together if you can, or speak to them over the phone. The more quality time you spend with the right ones today, the lighter you will feel inside.

5. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Reading books

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Sagittarius, the energy is truly divine for you! You will feel as if you are sparkling from within and calling everything you need into your life, whether in the arena of love and romance or something else.

Intriguingly, you are encouraged to read books today to align yourself with your blessings. So go with what feels right in your heart and let the information soak into you. It doesn't just have to be a subject-matter tome. It can be a light and fun fiction read as well!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.