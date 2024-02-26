One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On February 27, 2024

We have a great start to a big week, zodiac signs. The Moon will begin the week in Libra, and the Sun will be in Pisces. This week, we have a Leap Year ending in February, and there's a rare cazimi in Pisces that we won't see again for another 28 years.

If ever there was a week to stay in touch with your horoscopes, this one is it. Here's a peak into what is to come or could happen, based on a one-card tarot reading for all zodiac signs in astrology on February 27, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Learn to be patient, Aries. It may not just be of value when handling other people/situations, but it will benefit you. Of course, things of value do not occur overnight but from constant changes. Envision the person you wish to become, journal what they do or what upward spirals lead to that, and count the growth each day. You are so capable!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your inner voice, Taurus. Your intuition knows what it is doing. Confidence must be built; even if it is not already, lean into the instinct. It knows things that you don't!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

There is power in giving thought to actions. The intention to think before doing can come from understanding they hold great power, whether acting for good or bad, growth or stuckness. Different products are brought from each movement. So, challenge yourself this week to bring a little more intent to what you are doing in the big and in the small.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Old habits do not have to have a hold on you any longer, Cancer. Freedom is for you. What you do not like, you are not bound to. Notice the things not serving you, and work to detach or distance yourself. You are a product of your actions, and your actions often are products of your thoughts. You hold the power! So get it where it begins: the mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Things become a lot easier when they are light. Do what you can to ease your heart and make room for fun. Silly engagement with others, conversation, or dancing to music can form new perspectives and help release burdens.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

The stars show this will be a lucky day for you. When you feel a wave of luck coming, take chances and ask the universe for what you need. This could be the day that you reach the impossible.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are bittersweet because you learn how to detach with love. Purpose is present in all things, both happy and sad, and everything in between. While circumstances can currently be painful, you can cling to the truth that the sun will rise again, and even this will turn into some form of goodness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Being in a rush can cause more harm than good. Be wary of your actions, or rather their speed, because this could lead to a waste of time and resources. Slowing down can ensure efficiency and quality. Embrace the journey; you will only be exactly where you are once.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Trust that things come around full circle. The universe is working in ways that you can't quite see just yet. Some things are so good that human brains can't formulate how it all pans out, but that's part of the fun. Lean in the now and embrace the unknown.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You have to keep trying. Tomorrow could be the day of your big win! Ask yourself, have you come this far just to come this far?

When you feel discouraged by how far you have yet to go, remember how far you have come. Where you are now is something to celebrate and be proud of. You may just need a rest instead of quitting altogether.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You can be old-school and yet still want things to change. The world is always in a state of flux, so consider finding a happy compromise that works. You can try different things. Embrace your creative side, and see where your fresh ideas can lead.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You don't have to fight unless you want to for a good reason. People don't need to be on the same wavelength as you or even believe you are right. Sometimes, it is impossible and just not worth your time or energy. There is peace in detaching and allowing others to misunderstand you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.