One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 26, 2024

Getting a single tarot card reading to start the day is always nice. Here's what the cards predict for each zodiac sign in astrology beginning February 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Keep your chin up. Rain or shine, February 26 is slated to be a great day. Plan to do one thing just for yourself, and be fully present.

You don't want to miss the whole experience of joy and happiness on a day like this. Write it down in your journal. Mark the date in red, and prepare for a wonderful start to the week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

As the saying goes, you can pick your friendships, but you cannot choose your family. Today, a relative's decision-making capabilities may be in question. Why do people do certain things, even in the face of common sense or reasoning?

One takeaway for this day is to "live and let live". You can give advice, but you cannot make them use it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules are made to be broken, but some situations require you to follow one or two down to the letter. Today, pushing the boundaries won't work well.

Accepting a hard truth like a 'no' is difficult when you prefer to hear otherwise. However, tomorrow may be different. Be patient, Gemini. Try again later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

No one likes to wait around for another person. A late date may have you wondering if they dislike you or have no respect for your time.

Either way, tonight's event could include a tardy attendee. Maybe set a reservation later or request that they let you know. Being flexible tonight can be a smart move.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You can be a follower or a leader. Being a leader means thinking ahead of the curve and doing your best to proactively search for solutions rather than wait for others to give them to you.

If you feel over your head or unable to do what needs to be done, ask for help. Delegate the task if that's what works for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're positioned for a blessing. Consider what comes your way, a divine appointment from the stars themselves. Whatever the cause that led to this moment — hard work met with golden opportunities — you're in the right spot.

Wealth in all forms is yours to achieve, Gemini. This is your time to live life with open hands. Prepare to receive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Picky, picky. Why is it that when you're in a relationship, everyone else seems to be interested in you, yet, when you're single, there's no action in your love life?

You have a good thing going, Libra, and now that you seem to have more options, it can be so tempting to break up with your current love interest to see if there's better out there. It's tempting, but be careful because you may regret doing so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Oh no! You had everything going so well for you. It seemed like all your problems finally came to an end but today is showing you that there is one more thing you need to take care of. Life's little hiccups can be inconvenient, but they happen. Don't let it ruin your day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

What's the hurry? You want to rush toward something you desire so badly, but by zipping through, you're missing the point of the entire adventure — joy. Be fully present so you can memorize all the good things happening. Let those feelings flow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

There's a reason why powerful people share their life stories. Their trials and tribulations help them see how far they have come and experience the beautification of pain that's healed.

You may also have an important life story you need to share with the world. Why not start somewhere? A simple meme or quote that resonates with your soul can be a wonderful place to start.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

It is wise to pursue something you are talented at rather than not — remember, even General Sherman trees began as a seed.

Don't be discouraged by smallness or where you are now. You may be looking at someone's climax, someone's chapter 31, whereas you are only beginning this journey. Water your mind and your skills; patience is key. Remember to celebrate every win!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Embracing your feminine energy isn't to suppress your power but to bring it forth majestically. Words are impactful, and gracious ones are persuasive. Wise choices often get a better outcome because they motivate change and action more than ones of anger might.

Listen without getting stuck on an offense because someone did something you didn't like. Take care of yourself. Consider what you say and apply your insight. Do right by yourself. That's the point of gathering information.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.