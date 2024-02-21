One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On February 22, 2024

It's a new day, zodiac signs, which means another tarot card reading to help provide insight into the day. The Sun is shining brightly in the sign of Aquarius, and we are fired-up for what's to come with a Leo Moon.

We have begun Pisces season, and that entails an added boost of psychic and spiritual energy. If you're curious about what your tarot card reveals for you on Thursday, February 22, 2024, read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You can leave, Aries. When you're in the middle of a toxic situation, it can feel scary to set your standards high and decide to exit stage left. You don't have to keep trying. It's OK to decide that you've had enough. Of course, it will not be easy, and emotional detachment can be painful, but oh, the bliss you can feel when choosing a healthy path. That's the joy waiting for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Ask for the money. You have an important job to do, and you should be paid for the work you contribute. It can be awkward to chase your money, but it is yours, isn't it? You earned it. So, ask for what you deserve to be paid.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You can find what you need to help you go up to a new level. You have to keep searching for it. Just because one person says it isn't available or the answer is no doesn't mean the situation can't change. You have to find a new door to knock on. If you keep searching, you may find it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Face your fears. Everyone has them, and what is universally learned by courage, trial, and error seems scary right now, and it may not be so bad. Once you get to know your situation better, you start to see that you can conquer your inner demons and grow stronger as a result of them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

When you're going through a tough time, it's important to say something to your friends and family. The people who love you have your back. They want to be there for you, but it can be hard to know what you need if you hide your problems. Today is a day for transparency. Be open and vulnerable; it's OK to accept help.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

A person who thinks they are greater than they are can annoy an entire room. You may have to deal with that one person who always seems to think no one else has anything to say or feel. It may be time to ask them to let you share your point of view instead of zoning out during the conversation. They may not even know that they are doing it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Reclaim your power. Trying to be nice can position you in such a way that you feel like you have to keep bending and adapting to a friend. However, there's a point where you need to draw a boundary and set a limit. You can be there for others, but that does not mean you must give all your time. A little bit may be all that they need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You might not use that account after all. It may make more practical sense just to have one single account for all your needs. If you're finding it hard to manage too many credit cards or bank accounts consider talking to a financial professional. They may help you to decide if closing it is a good idea.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You know a lot about things, and some of the knowledge you possess is random. You might be a great trivia companion. In fact, why not plan a night where you play a trivia board game or go to a diner where you can guess the answer and win a prize?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You are so close to being debt free or reducing how much you need to pay each month. Today is a good day for asking creditors for a more affordable payment plan. A phone call to inquire what they offer wont' hurt.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Silence really is golden. When you say less, there is little a person can accuse you of miscommunicating. If you're dealing with a tough person who always seems to twist your words, don't argue. Instead, let them argue with themselves. Choose quiet peacefulness instead.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You can do a great job if you choose to. You may have cut corners or slacked at work in the past, but today is a new day. You can choose to work better and more efficiently. It's great when you decide to take pride in your work. People will notice your change. Don't worry.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.