Love Horoscopes For February 22, 2024 — Venus Conjunct Mars

Love is here once again, zodiac signs. We have a beautiful opportunity to embrace romance with the planet of love and the ruler of desire in Aquarius. Insight and intuition fuel our love, dating, marriage and single lives through the weekend. It's the perfect time to openly discuss the future with your partner.

If you're unsure you ought to stay together, so much Aquarius energy can prompt couples to break up or ask for space. Hearts are more open and receptive to hearing their soul's wants and desires when Venus and Mars enter a cosmic dance on February 22, 2024. Here's what's bringing unique challenges and opportunities to love on Thursday, including love horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, February 22, 2024:

Aries

Venus conjunct Mars activates your sector of friendships, and this creates a fascinating desire to embrace both the good and the not-so-great within your romantic partnerships.

This is a perfect day for asking open and honest questions with your partner and allowing them to do the same. You can learn a little bit more about one another and see how your uniqueness compliments your love bond.

Taurus

Love motivates you more than usual during the Venus conjunct Mars transit. Today, you're willing to work on a particular area of your relationship. Your desire to grow stronger and more in love earns you incredible respect from your significant other. They admire your tenacity and willingness to learn and grow with them — instead of apart.

Gemini

Why argue? During Venus conjuncts Mars, you can feel the heat of love in a brand new light. You may feel called to pursue a new adventure. You may feel like you need space from someone to sort out how you feel. A little trip this weekend by yourself or visiting friends may be the gift that helps you gain insight.

Cancer

Giving can be so freeing for you, Cancer. During the Venus conjunct Mars transit, your generous nature becomes a compelling desire. You long to share what you have without holding back. You give of yourself to another person in such a way that fulfills your deepest desires. You are charitable, kind and deeply empathetic.

Leo

Love can really be the answer this time. You have held back your feelings for a little while, but during Venus conjunct Mars, the dynamics of a relationship may start to come together. You may sense that this is the moment of truth for you.

This is the perfect day to come clean about your love for a particular someone. Where you may have sent mixed signals, this time, you're perfectly confident to let them know what you want.

Virgo

No relationship will be exactly like another, and if Venus conjunct Mars teaches you anything, you can choose to be unique, individualistic and yourself. You may decide you do not want to get married.

You might not want to move in together, either. You want to stay with your loved one and prefer to be together non-traditionally. It may be hard for others to embrace your decision, but happiness and self-fulfillment are what you uphold at this time.

Libra

Happiness and joy are big goals for you during Venus conjunct Mars. It's the pathway to your heart. You want to enjoy the little things that help to make a relationship special.

What's a relationship if it isn't much different from what you could have with a friend? You want flowers, candy, and romantic date nights. Bring on the pure bliss, Libra.

Scorpio

You have a vision of what a home should be, so when Venus conjuncts Mars, you can tell when something is not it. A little bit of arguing or some sense of anxiousness in your life can be a turn-off for love.

Rather than allow your partner to stay in a mood, you may let them know how it affects you inside. You'd rather they know than allow your negative emotions to fester and ruin the day.

Sagittarius

Watch your tone, Sagittarius. Even the sweetest words can have a 'tone when Venus conjuncts Mars.' Today isn't a day to be aggressive or overly pushy. Knowing what you want is a beautiful thing. It gives you drive and power. While your drive may initially be intimidating, it makes you uniquely you.

Capricorn

Money can be a source of anxiety or joy; you choose. The Venus conjunct Mars provides a truly romantic opportunity in your life. You may feel like spoiling your partner with gifts or all your love and affection. You may feel like they appreciate all you do, especially the little romantic gestures communicating true love.

Aquarius

Even though a relationship is about two people being together, Venus conjunct Mars can have you sensing your inner desire for more. This is your time to focus on what will make your relationship work. You need to share those thoughts more openly, which you may decide to do, thanks to Mars in an air sign.

Pisces

During Venus conjunct Mars, an ex may decide they need to reach out to share how they feel. You might love the attention, but be sure that you have deep roots that can secure the relationship. A relationship that is always in trouble isn't healthy at all. Do better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.