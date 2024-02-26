3 Zodiac Signs May Change For The Good On February 27, 2024

February 27, 2024 brings us a day that can change and transform how we think about something that might be perceived as an obstacle. We may know that we've been going at 'something' the wrong way for way too long, and we are conscious that we need to change our ways; however, for one reason or another, we just haven't made that move.

What we have on February 27, 2024, is a transit that is known to kick butt and take no prisoners, and of course, we are talking about Mars square Jupiter. Even the name of the transit itself seems to imply a large-scale battle, and the 'war' that three zodiac signs will be engaged in on this day is the fight against our own bad habits.

Immediately, this will ring terror in the hearts of those who KNOW they must change something in their lives. Still, because it's also a Jupiter transit, we need to get moving on this transformation. It's 'now or never,' and once we start to create momentum, we will create a surefire success in our lives. Let's do this and go at it fearlessly, zodiac signs!

Three zodiac signs decide to change for the good on February 27, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been warned about something, and whether it's professional or personal, your first reaction was to take the stance of someone who defends their turf. Now, you automatically know that you should really heed this warning, but your nature tells you to be on guard, which makes February 27, 2024, a little more difficult for you, Aries. You are on the defensive when you should be listening.

What's great about you is that you will get over yourself as you are way too intelligent to not take in good advice. While it's sometimes hard to grapple with critique, you also strive for greatness. So perhaps, during this day, you will be open to the guidance offered. During Mars square Jupiter, you may feel attacked, but you'll also see that this is something you need to hear.

What you can work on to make it better:

Being that you are a brave warrior, you will take in the words that are said to you, and you will push aside your previous way of looking at them because you want to grow. What you can do at this point to turn your day around is to give that advice a fair shake.

If they are wrong, then you'll know, but if they are right about something you need to change, then the only way you'll find out is if you honor their critique by trying it out. They may very well be on your side, after all. Allow this critique. It's not a criticism; it's helpful guidance.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

During Mars square Jupiter on February 27, 2024, you may feel unfairly 'attacked' by a good friend. They have taken it upon themselves to be your therapist when you most certainly didn't ask for their psychoanalysis. While you're open to discussing what's going on in your life, you'd prefer to go at your own pace, and the last thing you feel you can tolerate on this day is unsolicited advice.

While you may feel as though you are being unnecessarily peered into by this friend, what makes the day feel so rough on you is that they hit on certain points you didn't want them to bring up. On the one hand, they are nervy and should not 'go there'; on the other hand, what they are saying holds, and this might not be the truth you wish to discuss with another person at this time.

What you can work on to make it better:

You can tell your friends that you appreciate them trying to help you but that you will need to tackle this on your own, at your own pace. Remember that you owe this person nothing, and just because they're in the mood to be 'the hero' does not mean you need saving. This is where you can use the old 'smile and wave' concept. If they bother you, just smile. They will 'see' you got the point and leave you be.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mars square Jupiter has you on edge during this day, February 27, 2024, and you may feel the need to defend an idea of yours, only to find out that you aren't as committed to this idea as you thought. So, essentially, what's going on with you during Mars square Jupiter is that you find yourself stuck on a point you aren't quite sure you still believe in.

If you find yourself in an argument with a friend or family member, you may feel as though you need to uphold an idea that you've always had. The confusion that comes with this day shows up in the idea that you really aren't that loyal to this idea anymore and that you don't know why you feel the need to defend it, as it's rapidly becoming part of your old repertoire.

What you can work on to make it better:

What's going on here, during Mars square Jupiter, is that you have changed without even knowing it, and that's a good thing. You can process your feelings; is it a pride thing? Do you need to defend something you once believed in and no longer do? If so, let yourself have those thoughts and then pull back and contemplate over what's gone on. Perhaps it's time for you to welcome in the change that you've held at bay.

RELATED: How Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest Exactly What You Want The Last Week Of February

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.