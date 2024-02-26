3 Zodiac Signs Grow More In Love On February 27, 2024

We've got some beautiful news for lovers on this day, February 27, 2024. it comes in the form of an exceptionally loving transit known as Libra Moon trine Venus. It's as if the stars really pulled together for this one. Three zodiac signs will not only feel it in our bones, but we'll pick up on the emotional cues that let us respond in ways that are appropriate and daring.

It's no surprise that many of us are afraid to truly express ourselves in matters of love, as this kind of thing means different things to different people.

However, during Libra Moon trine Venus on February 27, 2024, these three zodiac signs might experience what could only be called a 'renaissance period' in our love.

This is the day when we want to return to a better way of loving. We want to express ourselves fearlessly, and for those who are brave enough to do so, our love can only grow and grow.

So much of what makes this day wonderful for us, even lucky, is that we feel that fearlessness. Libra energy packs us solid with confidence. That confidence turns into creative expression and uninhibited communication, and all of it falls under the umbrella of romantic love. This is truly a day of progress and loving acceptance.

Romance has the capacity to soar on February 27, 2024, for three zodiac signs who grow more in love.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While it may not even seem possible, you can experience a renewal of love for your partner during this incredibly fortunate transit, Libra Moon trine Venus, which occurs on February 27, 2024. You have always believed in the power of love. In the strength of the relationship, you have been in for a long time now. Even through the darker times, you've held tight to the idea that no matter what, you'll make it work.

What's extraordinary to know is that it's not just you who believes. Your partner is right beside you, doing all the work they need to do to show you and themselves that what you have is rare and worth fighting for. It's been a long journey, and it most certainly isn't over, as you both feel that the love you have discovered is an endlessly rich reservoir of joy, always available to show its bounty.

It is possible to fall more in love, and you are living proof of this concept. And there's something even more special about falling in love with someone you've already done this with a long time ago.

To know that your love for this person can only expand with time is to feel as though you've stumbled into an exceptional life. But there is no accident here: Cancer. You worked for this, and now you are reaping the fruits of your labor.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Is it even possible to love your partner more than you did only yesterday? Why, of course, it is. You can write the book on that topic, Virgo, even though we are all sure that book will come with a few zingers. Being the one who delivers the zingers is one of the reasons your partner loves you as much as they do. You're special, and they recognize it so much that they will never let you go.

You may be a unique individual and perhaps not everyone's cup of tea. That's fine because the kind of cup of tea that you are is the one your partner craves night and day. The two of you are absolutely perfect together, and you like the idea that you've never met any other couple as 'unique' as the two of you. This is your magic; this is what creates the conditions for falling even harder for the person you already love.

And it certainly doesn't hurt to have Libra Moon trine Venus in the sky on February 27, 2024, which sort of lets you know that you're totally on the right track. You and your mate have your own thing, and it's not something that can be understood or thought through by another party. You like it this way. What you have is exactly what creates the conditions for love to grow and grow forever.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

So many lessons have come into your life. You feel as though there's a purpose here, and that's to pay attention and learn what is being taught to you. What you've come to know in your heart is that a love such as the one you have is not only rare, it's something you must treasure and hold on to. Gone are the days when you take something like this for granted. You aren't one of those 'if you love someone, set them free' types. In fact, that never worked for you, as very few 'came back.'

What you've come to realize on February 27, 2024, is that the love you have now is a true gift, and it's one that you don't take frivolously. The person you are with is no mere 'person.' They are the love of your life, and during Libra Moon trine Venus, they show you that these aren't mere words. This is the truth. To be able to grow even more in love with the person that you are with is not a thing you question; you just go with it.

Going with it is what brings you great happiness, Scorpio. You don't feel the need to doubt them or criticize them. In fact, the closer the two of you grow together, the less you wish to complain about them. You are smitten with this person, and the feeling is definitely mutual. During the transit of Libra Moon trine Venus, it's all green lights. You can only see this love growing and growing. Good fortune abounds!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.