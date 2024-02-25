3 Zodiac Signs With The Most Loving Horoscopes On February 26, 2024

Having a Libra Moon certainly does help a love life out, so if you happen to be someone who could use a cosmic helping hand in your romantic world, then February 26, 2024, might just end up being your lucky day.

While this spans the entire zodiac, there are definitely three zodiac signs that will reap the benefits in ways that will be highly appreciated during this time.

We connect Libra with the idea of balance. It's also the astrological sign that brings out the charmer in us all, and 'round about this time of the year, we could use a little extra help.

Because the end of February doesn't have as much 'jolt' as the early part of the year, when it comes to love, we might be getting lazy, falling into patterns, or simply finding ourselves distracted by the regular ol' things that life brings us.

What the Libra Moon trine Pluto can do for three zodiac signs is that it can kickstart the heart, so to speak. It can remind us that while it's fine to get lazy and even succumb to slothfulness — now and then — we must tend to our partners as they are worth the effort.

Plus, it's nice to know that we have it in us, and we aren't giving up, nor are we going to let that bit of charm inside us go to waste.

Three zodiac signs with the most loving horoscopes on February 26, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've seen love, and you've watched it leave your life, as well. And by the time February 26, 2024, rolls around, you'll be in a state of mind where you are very much willing to appreciate the relationship you're in right now to the point where you aren't going to let this person go.

Experience has shown you that people DO leave. If you don't treat them well, they are justified in doing so. That is why during this day's transit of the Libra Moon trine Pluto, you will be a person of great love and action.

The one you love knows that you are fierce and loving. They also know that you are quite vulnerable and that sometimes your vulnerability has you acting in self-protective ways. You don't want your heart battered, and you know the person you are with now would never do such a thing. But still, you get wary, and you can't help it.

The beautiful and very lucky part about the Libra Moon trine Pluto on this day is that you and your partner will show each other that good communication really cuts to the chase, so on this day, February 26, 2024, if for some reason you feel unsure of the love you share, then open your mouth and express that feeling. Your partner is there for you, and they will prove this to you. You won't leave this day without a very broad smile on your face, Gemini.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There are certain things you can't help, Leo, and being a lazy ol' lion is one of them. Face it: you like to lounge around, stretching and simply enjoying the warmth of the love that is in your life. It's not a bad way to be, either, as many of us don't take the time to just 'smell the roses,' and what you'll see happening on this day, February 26, 2024, is that there are plenty of metaphorical roses for you to smell. They all lead to your romantic partner's arms.

What you will also recognize is that during the Libra Moon trine Pluto, you'll be required to do more than smell the roses and lounge around happily, as your partner will make a request of you that actually takes energy. While you might not want to get off your sunny bit of lawn, you'll see that as soon as you start revving up your emotional engines, you'll enjoy the idea that it's good to get out now and then.

You'll find that during the Libra Moon trine Pluto on February 26, 2024, your romantic partner brings in a few very inspiring ideas that have you thinking. You like to think. In fact, you've been in need of a few inspiring ideas to contemplate. This day brings them in abundance. And as it goes with you, once those Leo wheels start moving, you are all momentum. All of it is positively charged and success-bound.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are going through such radical transformation these days that you might find yourself laughing at inopportune moments simply because you can't believe how open you've become, especially regarding love and romance. You really sold yourself a weird bag of goods, letting yourself believe that somehow love wasn't to be a part of your life. Yet, here you are on this day, February 26, 2024. not only are you in love, but the person you're in love with is head over heels for you, too. Wow. Not bad.

So, major changes are to be expected in your life. While you aren't that accustomed to it, you're still open to it, and the more you stay open, the better it all seems to get. This is a very inspiring time in your life, Sagittarius, and you are smart enough to say 'yes' to all of it. Being in a good relationship is just a start, but wow, it sure is a good start, and you can recognize that.

During the Libra Moon trine Pluto, you feel there is no longer a point in dwelling on the negative, as that's never brought you anything but worry. On February 26, 2024, the last thing you want to bring in is worry or anxiety. You and this lovely person you call 'partner' are now ready to embark on Phase Two, implying that you're both growing happily into the love you've created together.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.