Luck Improves For 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of February 26, 2024

Sometimes, the luckiest thing that happens to a person can be an intuitive knowing of when to start and stop. The energy of the week urges five zodiac signs to trust the signs and synchronicities that luck brings us.

After all, how will you ever be lucky if you keep ignoring the cosmic cues for good luck?

Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs — Rooster, Tiger, Snake, Dragon and Pig — will have the best luck the week of February 26 - March 3.

The I Ching hexagram of luck for the week is Fire over Wind (#50), changing to Fire over Water (#64). It reminds us that luck can blaze into one's life with extraordinary opportunities. It's up to the individual to utilize that luck properly and cross the finish line. After all, what's the point of having good luck drop into our lap if we fumble the ball afterward?

Or maybe you can remember RuPaul's fabulous line from Drag Race — "Don't F it up!" Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week between February 26 - March 3.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of February 26 - March 3, 2024:

1. Rooster: Psychic luck

Rooster, whether you have psychic abilities or are a strong intuitive, your luck this week is strongly tied to this side of you. So pay attention to the signs and listen to those nudges. They will lead you straight to your luck... and then some.

If you feel called to, start your day with a short breathing ritual followed by meditation. It will help you listen to the nudges within and do exactly what you need to do. It will also strengthen your intuition, whether you realize it or not.

2. Tiger: Toxic luck

Tiger, don't be alarmed. It sounds weird when the title says "toxic luck," but it's your good luck, nevertheless. This is just referring to your luck this week being "toxic" to those who try to get in your way or who have hurt or abused you in the past. Fate has chosen you to deal with justice in the most poetic manner possible. You'll know more once the story starts to unfold.

If you feel called to, wear a Tiger's Eye or Red Jasper pendant to help you stay grounded and strong. There's a reason why stealth is your zodiac sign's best tactic and strategy.

3. Snake: Fountain of immortality

Snake, your luck this week will make you feel like you have fallen out of the real world and landed in an Xianxia drama. Like in those epic stories, the extraordinariness will stem from energy cultivation while sitting in silence with your eyes closed.

So, make time for meditation this week. It will help you unearth ideas, inspiration and talents that will take you to the next level and then some. Some of you may also strike gold while at it! So, develop a business idea that makes you fabulously wealthy and creates a lasting legacy.

4. Dragon: Internal luck

Dragon, you are a force to be reckoned with. This week, your luck will stem from right within you. So don't second-guess yourself. People may call you cocky or over-confident. They will have to eat their words when you wipe the floors clean with your victory (in whichever area of life this is relevant).

Try incorporating some grounding into your life this week, though. It will help you stay level-headed so you can go farther than you can imagine and not get distracted by petty skirmishes or waste your energy fighting the naysayers when you don't need to.

5. Pig: Luck in truth

Pig, luck doesn't always blaze into our life like the Sun. Sometimes, it whispers in the dead of the night and makes us aware of truths we were ignorant of. Truths that can feel devastating at the moment — like learning someone close to you was never your friend or that you were being groomed or manipulated. Truths that, once known, enable you to protect yourself and turn the tide in your favor.

That's your luck this week. So stay strong and hold fast. This blessing will change your life's trajectory in the best way, even if it requires a lot of inner strength at first.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.