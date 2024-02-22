Horoscope For February 23, 2024 — The Moon Enters Virgo

We are just getting warmed up with Pisces season. The Moon will enter Virgo this evening in preparation for the Full Moon taking place on Friday, February 23. The Sun in Pisces reminds us of moments when the only answers can be found in the spiritual realm.

We may not see things as clearly as we would like, nor do we need to. Answers come through dark times, and those moments reveal what we don't need in life anymore and what we ought to envision as our highest calling.

Another incident that changes how we feel is the transit of Mercury entering Pisces. Mercury rules the lower mind — our logical side. Mercury and the Sun will pull against the Moon, bringing up feelings that are difficult to navigate.

We may want to get started on a project but feel like we don't know where to start. This is normal, zodiac signs. Don't let bad timing or feeling out of sorts frustrate you. There's a reason why we are all feeling this way on a collective level.

The Full Moon in Virgo is like a fresh spring cleaning of all we think we need but don't. We can embrace simplicity and let go of the frivolous aspects of life.

Since we are at the peak of the full moon's energy wake, let's focus on what we don't need to do instead. Productivity will peak next week, promise.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, February 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to get productive! The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of daily routines and responsibilities. Whether you will be resting or checking off the boxes, be intentional about your time this week. This is a great period to tackle that task you've been resisting, create a sturdy to-do list, or brain-dump everything.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to have fun! The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of play. It's important to release your inner child, whether through a solo serine coloring activity or trying out a new hobby. It may be wise to schedule in fun if it doesn't usually happen incidentally.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to do nothing! The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of home and family. Remember, there are different forms of rest, and it's important to tend to each. There is spiritual, mental, physical, emotional, creative, and sensory. This may look like having fun, taking a social media break, or having a full-blown rot session.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to open up. The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of communications. Start by writing in a journal; let your thoughts flow freely. Think about the people you'd like to grow closer to. You don't have to expose your soul, but make little connections through conversation about things you like to do. Being observant and sharing your insight are great places to start.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to start saving what you earn. The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of money. It may be beneficial to look into new systems or strategies and implement them. Reading articles or listening to podcasts may be a good source to find cool methods. Look at your overall spending habits and imagine where you can cut corners. Maybe pack a lunch once or twice a week, or cook at home instead of eating out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to level up! The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of personal development. Whether diving deep or inching in, one part at a time, this is a beautiful period to focus on growth. Make a list of good habits to implement and bad ones to ditch, create a vision board or visualize your best self/day. Changes don't have to be drastic; in fact, simple activities often make all the difference. You got this!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to remove yourself from bad energy. The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of hidden enemies. Sometimes, bad habits can undermine your goals and hold you back from your dreams. Challenge yourself to be more mindful of your schedule and how things make you feel. Surround yourself with people who strengthen you and make you better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to meet new people. The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of friends. Put yourself out there! Go to an event, give a compliment, and start a conversation. Little things can go a long way. As the saying goes, strangers are just friends you haven't met yet!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to rethink your professional goals. The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of career. It may be beneficial to ask what kind of life you wish to cultivate and what change you desire to see. Remember, it all begins in the mind, and there is power in establishing intent.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to book your next trip! The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of adventure. Get your hands dirty, or maybe even do something you would previously not allow yourself to. It doesn't have to be big, just intentional.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to tell the truth. The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of secrets. It's a good time to buy a new diary, dig into your family genealogy, change passwords, and check your credit report to find out if there's any unusual activity.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to settle down and be in an exclusive relationship. The Moon will enter Virgo, your solar house of partnerships. It's a good time to discuss the future with your significant other and delete old exes' numbers. If you're single, it's prime time to schedule an appointment with a dating coach or return to a dating app!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.