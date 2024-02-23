Horoscopes For February 24, 2024 During The Full Moon In Virgo

Common sense rules, zodiac signs. There's a rumor that common sense isn't all that common, but during the Full Virgo Moon opposite Saturn on February 24, 2024, we discover that practicality rules the day.

Generally, the Moon and Saturn don't get along. In fact, they are considered enemies to each other. The Moon is emotionally driven, whereas Saturn focuses on the facts. While this may sound like a horrible thing to endure on days like this, it's actually what we need right after experiencing a Full Moon!

A Full Moon on a day where the Moon is opposite of Saturn may be the most challenging transits we experience this week. We sense where change is needed. We realize the consequences of remaining stuck where we are and what is at stake when life pushes us to change.

Pros to list for this day's horoscope forecast begins with Saturn in Pisces. Saturn helps us to remain rooted in reality when our imagination ventures too far. Another pro to add to our list: the Moon in Virgo gives us a strong desire to take action that produces results.

As you can see, we may find what we need to make sound decisions thanks to the dynamic interplay between Saturn and the Moon's opposing energies along the Virgo and Pisces planes. Conclusion: this is going to be a great day!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things take time to change, but the first step is starting something new. The Full Moon takes place in the sign of Virgo, your solar house of daily routines. Virgo's energy gives you a meticulous eye for how things work.

You might be a bit critical, but that can be good. Today, take some time to reflect on what you don't like anymore, what you want to improve on and how you think your efforts can be best applied.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to let go of what you thought you knew and venture into the great beyond. Your imagination takes flight during the Full Moon in Virgo.

The Moon activates your solar house of creativity, making this a wonderful time to envision a game plan for a project or brainstorm with a crew. Think outside of the box, Taurus. See what your mind can conceive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Why change? While every one else works hard to do something different, you are encouraged to remain the same. You are the king of dynamic changes; not shapeshifting would be much different from how things are done now.

With the Full Moon taking place in the sign of Virgo, your solar house of home, this is the perfect time to allow roots to grow in your life. Get comfortable with boredom and let yourself feel good about less drama and more peace.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Discretion. The act of knowing what to say and when can be hard to discern, but the meticulous Full Moon in Virgo teaches you how less can be so much more. Listening can be everything.

When your solar house of communication gets activated, you may come to a place where you realize arguing with someone isn't worth it.

You don't have to say your peace, and you don't always need to be heard. You can feel at peace with letting something go and allowing the universe to do what it needs.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Habits make or break you, and some can be so expensive. So today's Full Moon in your solar house of money reminds you that you can make money by conserving it.

Over the next few days, do your due diligence. Pull your credit report to check for discrepancies. Determine what you need to do to get out of debt and solve some financial problems. The answer may not be making more but spending less.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Do you know yourself? Everyone changes. You may go through some significant changes this month thanks to the Full Moon taking place in your sign.

This is your annual Full Moon, marking a time when your identity can shift in a new direction. Spring cleaning doesn't always mean closet clearing; it can also imply wiping away old habits and negative mindsets and deciding to try something new to improve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Some people can be jealous of you, and you don't understand why. You may try to help them to improve their own lives. You could bend backward to give advice, but the result is the same — a green eye of envy in exchange for your love.

During the Full Moon in Virgo, it's time to see this energy for what it is. You can't make people love you, and if someone has decided to be a 'hidden enemy' that's their choice. The high road may be saying goodbye.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

People outgrow each other. It's not necessarily negative when you and your friend suddenly have different lives headed in opposing directions. At first, being unable to fit into each other's lives can feel like a betrayal. You may feel sad or that something is missing.

The routine has changed. Now that the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Virgo, your solar house of friendships, it invites you to see a loss as a way of growing. You don't have to cut contact, but you can start to put your interests first. Life will do what it's meant to do on its own.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Is it time to change jobs? Doing the same thing over and over again may feel monotonous and almost boring now. So, this Full Moon that hits your career sector can be the straw that breaks the camel's back. Something has to give, and it may be you putting in your notice in order to pursue a bigger, better opportunity.

Before you decide to quiet quit be sure to have something else lined up first. Or you can try to create a new project at your current job. You may be able to bring something new to the table and change your routine to make it more interesting for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's never too late to learn something you didn't know before. The Moon in Virgo activates your sector of education and higher learning, and that can mean going back to school, finishing an online course you purchased during the pandemic or simply picking a book and reading it from cover to cover. You may enjoy the process of expanding your mind and gaining new knowledge just for the fun of it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You don't need certain things anymore, and when you decide that others should have them, that's when your generous nature kicks in. As a help, the Full Moon invites you to let go of resources you have that can be shared.

One beautiful side effect to sharing is that the universe often brings back some type of reward for giving to others without any agenda.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you dedicate yourself to a cause, you go all in. And you may be ready to end this level of busy activity in your life. You are prepared to close the door on a chapter and start looking forward to something new.

This Full Moon in Virgo may help you to release the work you're doing that is no longer necessary. It's a sweet goodbye to a very long journey that was fun while it lasted.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.