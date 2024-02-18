Horoscope For February 19, 2024 — Pisces Season Is Here

The Sun will spend the next 30 days in the zodiac sign of Pisces. Pisces season is a time for spiritual growth. Find out what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology starting February 19, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, February 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do you enjoy journaling? Writing your thoughts and reflecting on your feelings can be a wonderful way to spend the day. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of spirituality, and it opens your mind and heart to the universe. You may enjoy contemplating the future and making plans for your life that involve prayer, meditation and even a bit of yoga.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Choose your friends wisely. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of friendships, and this opens your life to meeting new people from all walks of life, including a church, synagogue or mosque. You might enjoy returning to a religious organization that you used to attend to see how you feel. This is a great time to sign up for a group class that allows you to study with like-minded people.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What do you want to do when you grow up (officially)? It's never too late to start a new career or venture into a different path of interest involving work. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of career and social status. Use your talents in a way that brings you visibility. You might enjoy starting your own TikTok channel or starting a how-to on YouTube to share your expertise with people who would like to hear hacks you've learned over the years.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can go back to college or learn about life from experience. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of higher learning. This is a great time to start studying astrology, tarot card reading or to learn about the occult. if you have a few books you've planned to read, but not made time for, consider reading an hour a day before bed. It's a great practice to begin!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Some things are best left private, and you may not want to talk with a friend about things you're going through. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of secrets. This is a great time to divulge your inner world to a professional like a therapist or life coach.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to decide if you're all in or if you're out. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of commitment. If you're dating or getting to know someone better, this is the time to talk about the future to see if you want to get married or if you prefer to remain casual and not take the relationship any further.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to make adjustments to your schedule. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of daily routines. This is a time to seriously decide what should not be on your plate. You may choose a few things to delegate. Is there a better time for you to go to the gym or run errands? If so, move your schedule around to accommodate.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to let your inner artist play. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of creativity. Bring out those adult coloring books or enjoy dabbling in watercolor, drawing or painting. Remember, you don't have to do things perfectly. You simply have to have fun.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Have fun with people you love, and don't let too much time go by to say you care. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of home and family. This is a wonderful day for planning a family reunion or inviting relatives over for a pot luck dinner at your house.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Speak sweetly because words matter. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of communication. This is a wonderful day for being a little more conscientious about your tone, the words you choose and how you deliver a message. If you have some creative writing to do, it's a wonderful day for fiction, poetry or writing songs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money and wealth have an energy vibration, and you can pick it up if you focus on it. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of money. Watch The Secret. Learn a little bit about the Law of Attraction. Consider applying the Silva Method to your daily routine.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Know yourself. The Sun enters Pisces, activating your solar house of identity. This is a great day for getting to know who you are and learning what amazing things you can do each day. Spend some time doing self-discovery activities. Take a personality test or do an online Myers Briggs Quiz for free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.